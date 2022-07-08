Glen Eagle Resources Inc. Update July

MONTREAL, July 8, 2022 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSXV:GER) (OTC:GERFF) (or "the Company") is reporting the voting results compiled by Computershare relating to its recent Annual Shareholders Meeting.

In summary, a total of 37,415,446 shares were voted in favour of management as proposed in the Annual Shareholders Meeting Circular.

The number of votes were equal to 99.59% of the voting and represented a participation equal to 26.52% of the total shares outstanding.

As for the Option Plan, 83.55% voted in favour to renew the plan.

The high voting percentage in favour of the motions reflected the confidence in Glen Eagle's management to move forward with its business plan while properly carrying out its duties.

On behalf of the Board, the Company wants to thank its shareholders for their renewed support and active participation.

