Glen Eagle Resources Update

15:00 Uhr  |  The Newswire
MONTREAL, July 8, 2022 - - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSXV:GER) (OTC:GERFF) (or "the Company") is reporting the voting results compiled by Computershare relating to its recent Annual Shareholders Meeting.

In summary, a total of 37,415,446 shares were voted in favour of management as proposed in the Annual Shareholders Meeting Circular.

The number of votes were equal to 99.59% of the voting and represented a participation equal to 26.52% of the total shares outstanding.

As for the Option Plan, 83.55% voted in favour to renew the plan.

The high voting percentage in favour of the motions reflected the confidence in Glen Eagle's management to move forward with its business plan while properly carrying out its duties.

On behalf of the Board, the Company wants to thank its shareholders for their renewed support and active participation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Jean Labrecque,

President

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

2075 Victoria Street. Suite 201

St-Lambert, Québec

J4S- 1H1

514-808-9807

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0Q9R9
CA3774561086
www.gleneagleresources.com
