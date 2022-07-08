Goldflare Annouces The Appointment Of Mr David Corbeil-heneault As Its New Chief Financial Officer

PIEDMONT, July 8, 2022 - Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Corbeil-Héneault, currently Finance and Administration Manager of the company, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing Mr. Michel Lemay, current Chief Financial Officer of the company. Goldflare would like to thank Mr. Lemay for the services he has rendered to the company over the past few years.

Holder of a bachelor's degree in Business Administration (Finance) from UQTR, as well as the title of Financial Planner from the IQPF, he graduated with the best cumulative average of his cohort. He quickly rose through the ranks of two Canadian financial institutions during the first 10 years of his career, having held several roles in consulting, management, market development as well as wealth and retirement planning. He then focused on the financial markets where he acquired for 3 years an international caliber education in technical analysis and trading on equities, currencies, and derivatives. Since joining Goldflare in October 2021, he has made a significant contribution to cleaning up and modernizing internal processes, particularly in terms of the company's financial management. There is no doubt that the experience, knowledge, abilities, work done as well as the contribution and results in the company since the arrival of Mr. David Corbeil-Héneault will be definite assets for Goldflare for years to come.

"We are pleased to appoint Mr. Corbeil-Héneault as CFO of Goldflare. His knowledge of financial management is a major asset for our Company and we have been seeing the benefits for several months already," said Ghislain Morin, President and CEO of Exploration Goldflare.

SOURCE Goldflare Exploration Inc.