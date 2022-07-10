Yandal Resources Ltd: New High Grade Gold Drill Results - Gordon's Project

Perth, Australia - Yandal Resources Ltd. (ASX:YRL) is pleased to report further high-grade intercepts from aircore ("AC"), reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond drilling ("DD") programs completed over several prospects within the Company's 100% owned Gordons Project, located approximately 30km north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.Commenting on the encouraging results, Yandal Resources' Managing Director Mr Tim Kennedy said: "We are very pleased with these final assays from drilling at Gordons, as they clearly highlight the high-grade quality and potential scale of our targets within the Gordons Gold Project. The Malone Prospect, located 500m west of the Gordons Dam gold deposit, continues to shape as an exciting opportunity, with the latest drilling confirming the previously intersected high-grade mineralisation and suggesting a potential southern extension.A single RC hole at the Meuleman Prospect returned the impressive intersection of 4m @ 5.1g/t Au, and given the prospect remains open to the north and south and down dip, we view this as a potentially new area of significant high-grade gold mineralisation.Zoehrer results are also highly encouraging as they outline a new area of high-grade mineralisation strategically located between the Star of Gordon prospect and the Gordon Sirdar underground gold mine. Very little effective historic drilling has been completed in this area, and a systematic program of follow-up drilling is being planned for this quarter."Drilling was completed in Q1 and Q2 2022 and included first pass AC programs testing new areas and follow-up RC and DD testing previously identified mineralisation.The location of drill holes covered by this release are shown in Figure 1 and hole location details are provided in Table 4*. All significant DD, RC and AC assay results are provided in Tables 1, 2 and 3* respectively.Malone Prospect (Figures 1 & 2*)Results have been received for the RC and diamond drilling programs completed in the June Quarter 2022 including holes testing high grade mineralisation previously intercepted at the Malone Prospect which included:- 5m @ 7.7g/t Au from 210m including 1m @ 15.4g/t Au from 212m (YRLRC0727); and- 3m @ 8.8g/t Au from 190m including 1m @ 19.4g/t Au (YRLRC0811)These two intercepts are situated approximately 30m from each other in the footwall to the Malone felsicmafic contact adjacent to a prominent flexure, an ideal location for localising gold mineralisation. The recent diamond holes were drilled in close proximity to these intercepts and designed to provide further lithological and structural information with a particular focus on confirming mineralisation controls and geometry.Results from the diamond holes confirmed high-grade mineralisation returning intercepts of:- 3.58m @ 1.5g/t Au from 206.42m including 0.58m @ 8.2g/t Au (YRLDD021)- 7.00m @ 2.2g/t Au from 271.00m including 1.00m @ 6.9g/t Au (YRLDD021)- 4.00m @ 2.3g/t Au from 87.00m including 1.00m @ 5.5g/t Au (YRLDD022)Data indicates a broad westerly apparent dip of mineralisation though structural core logging shows that individual high-grade zones are generally associated with steeply dipping and north to north-north-west trending quartz-carbonate-sulphide veins within the host mafic lithology.Immediately following the diamond drilling, four RC holes were completed on three 100m spaced lines northwest and south-east of high-grade intercepts in YRLRC0727 and YRLRC0811, testing for strike extensions of mineralisation. Initially six holes were planned in this location however the final two holes could not be completed as the rig was scheduled to move to another job.Hole YRLRC0819 drilled on the southern step-out line intersected 2m @ 2.1g/t Au potentially representing a southern extension of mineralisation. Of the three holes drilled on the northern step-out lines only YRLRC0822 intersected anomalism (1m @ 0.7g/t Au) and the current interpretation indicates they may be located west of the north-north-west trending high-grade mineralisation intersected in the initial discovery holes. Follow-up drilling is being planned.Meuleman Prospect (Figures 1 & 3*)The Meuleman Prospect is located approximately 3.5km south-south-east of Malone. The prospect was identified during systematic aircore testing along the Alderman contact which returned an intercept of 8m @ 1.7g/t Au from 52m including 4m @ 2.6g/t Au (YRLAC0898 4m composites - reported 23 May 2022).A single RC hole was drilled at the end of the recent RC program at Malone to test the mineralisation in YRLAC0898 and returned a very encouraging intercept:- 4m @ 5.1g/t Au from 44m including 2m @ 9.7g/t Au (YRLRC0823)This area which occurs adjacent to a prominent flexure in the felsic-mafic contact similar to Malone is mostly untested by historic drilling though one nearby shallow RAB drilled on a broad spaced traverse in 1992 did return up to 0.23g/t Au (WAMEX Accession number 97877). This prospect is also located 740m south-east of an intercept of 16m @ 1.3g/t Au (YRLDD0015) reported in the March quarter 2022).The Meuleman Prospect remains open to the north and south and down dip and is potentially an emerging new area of significant high-grade mineralisation. Follow-up RC drilling is being planned.Zoehrer, Star of Gordon & Marsh Prospects (Figures 1 & 4*)Final 1m re-split RC assay results from anomalous initial 4m composite sampling at Zoehrer, Star of Gordon and Marsh reported in May 2022 have been returned. A full listing of new significant results is provided in Table 2*.Of particular note are the results returned from the Zoehrer Prospect, located ~1.6km directly north-northwest along strike from the Gordon Sirdar underground gold mine, currently operated by FMR Investments who are mining around 60,000t per month from an underground operation.Results confirm an area of high-grade mineralisation include a number of encouraging intercepts as outlined below;- 12m @ 2.3g/t Au from 184m including 1m @ 8.2g/t Au (YRLRC0806)- 17m @ 0.7g/t Au from 132m including 2m @ 3.5g/t Au (YRLRC0805A)These results are considered significant as they are strategically located between the Star of Gordon prospect and the Gordon Sirdar mine. There is little effective historic drilling in this area, particularly to the east and follow-up drilling is being planned.September Quarter Exploration Plans:Key exploration activities planned during the current quarter include;1. Aircore and RC programs to test priority targets at Ironstone Well and Barwidgee including Cash, Sims Find, New England Granite, Newport, Flushing Meadows, Flinders Park, Quarter Moon and Oblique. Commence drilling pending receipt of heritage approvals.2. RC drilling programs at Mt McClure testing target areas adjacent to historic open cut mines and commence aircore drill testing of structural targets identified from aeromagnetic data3. Review historic and recent drilling data at the Mt McClure Project to establish controls on potential higher grade plunging shoots and the potential for establishing an initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Success and Challenger.4. 