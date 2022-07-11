Menü Artikel
Gold Fields Provides Market Update On Proposed Yamana Gold Acquisition

09:15 Uhr  |  CNW

JOHANNESBURG, July 11, 2022 - Gold Fields Ltd. (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) is pleased to provide a market update regarding the proposed acquisition of all the outstanding common shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX: YRI) (NYSE: AUY) (LSE: AUY) (Yamana) (the Transaction), including additional information on the quality and investment case of the combined company.

Full media release is available on the company website:
www.goldfields.com

Notes to editors

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa, and West Africa (including the Asanko Joint Venture) and one project in Chile. We have total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.34Mo, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 48.6Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 111.8Moz. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary share trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Investor Enquiries
Avishkar Nagaser
Tel: +27 11 562 9775
Mobile: +27 82 312 8692
Email: Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com

Media Contacts:
Thomas Mengel
Tel: +27 11 562 9849
Mobile: +27 72 493 5170
Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com

Sven Lunsche
Tel: +27 11 562 9763
Mobile: +27 82 260 9279
Email: Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-provides-market-update-on-proposed-yamana-gold-acquisition-301583565.html

SOURCE Gold Fields Ltd.


Gold Fields Ltd.

Gold Fields Ltd.
Bergbau
Südafrika
856777
ZAE000018123
www.goldfields.co.za

