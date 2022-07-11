Ero Copper to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results on August 2, 2022

GlobeNewswire VANCOUVER, July 11, 2022 -





CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS



Date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Time: 11:30am Eastern Time (8:30am Pacific Time)

Dial in: North America: 1-800-319-4610, International: +1-604-638-5340

please dial in 5-10 minutes prior and ask to join the call

Replay: North America: 1-800-319-6413, International: +1-604-638-9010

Replay Passcode: 9222





ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP



Ero Copper Corp is a high-margin, high-growth, clean copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A., 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), namely comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil.





ERO COPPER CORP.



/s/ David Strang

David Strang, CEO







For further information contact:



ERO COPPER CORP.

Courtney Lynn, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(604) 335-7504

info@erocopper.com

