RETRANSMISSION: Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Drill Results on Their High-Grade Nine Mile Brook VMS Project

DDH HOLE - NM220004 (CERTIFIED LAB RESULTS) (15.10 Continuous Meters - Sampled) Sample # From To Width Cu % Zn % Pb % Ag g/t Ag (oz) Au g/t 683529 0.00 1.20 1.20 m 0.94 2.22 0.83 12.00 0.39 0.24 683530 1.20 1.50 0.30 m 7.40 17.70 8.56 188.00 6.05 2.06 683531 1.50 2.50 1.00 m 12.80 1.19 3.60 177.00 5.69 0.896 683532 2.50 3.50 1.00 m 18.55 0.26 0.36 64.00 2.06 0.552 683533 3.50 4.50 1.00 m 11.80 0.30 0.59 78.00 2.51 1.64 683534 4.50 5.50 1.00 m 16.85 0.57 0.98 125.00 4.02 1.13 683535 5.50 6.50 1.00 m 12.65 1.19 7.89 212.00 6.82 0.842 683536 6.50 7.56 1.06 m 16.10 0.70 0.60 153.00 4.92 1.765 683537 7.56 8.56 1.00 m 4.33 0.16 0.07 10.00 0.32 0.152 683538 8.56 9.56 1.00 m 3.68 0.08 0.06 6.00 0.19 0.158 683539 9.56 10.00 0.44 m 0.47 0.13 0.02 2.00 0.06 0.376 683540 10.00 10.68 0.68 m 3.93 0.07 0.07 19.00 0.61 0.523 683541 Standard 683542 10.68 11.68 1.00 m 15.45 2.03 2.45 173.00 5.56 1.055 683543 11.68 12.68 1.00 m 12.40 0.26 0.37 91.00 2.93 0.902 683544 12.68 13.68 1.00 m 11.90 0.07 0.48 126.00 4.05 1.39 683545 13.68 14.10 0.42 m 14.80 0.09 0.42 139.00 4.47 1.465 683546 14.10 15.10 1.00 m 2.83 0.08 0.06 14.00 0.45 0.118 TOTAL 0.00 15.10 15.10 m 10.12 1.00 1.41 91.47 2.94 0.84 Including Zone 1 VMS 1.20 7.56 m 6.36 m 14.46 1.50 2.61 137.51 4.42 1.19 Zone 2 Seds 7.56 m 10.68 m 3.12 m 3.49 0.11 0.06 9.55 0.30 0.27 Zone 3 VMS 10.68 m 14.10 m 3.42 m 13.44 0.70 1.02 131.11 4.22 1.16

Vancouver, July 11, 2022 - Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce the Certified Assay Drill results (ALS Global, North Vancouver, BC) for Hole NM220004, at the Company's initial Stage 1 drill program at its flagship Nine Mile Brook VMS Project in the World-Famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada ("BMC").





Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, Director and Technical Advisory Committee, stated, "This was a significant hole in our five (5) targeted VMS drill holes in this program. It displays this targets rich copper characterization. These copper results are spectacular and not common in the BMC. We are getting a much clearer picture of this VMS massive sulphide body and the BHEM survey will put the finishing touches on the geophysics, EarthEX Geophysical Solutions will process the results and integrate the data into our 3D model and help us clearly define this targets mineralization and any additional mineralization within the BHEM zone. This will define our next steps in this target area. Clearly, we see these two (2) copper zones as special. The continuation of the copper in a sediments package is a nice surprise in this DDH."

Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/130424_figure1.jpg

Figure 2



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/130424_f9bb2bb2442f2abd_003full.jpg

Actual Photos of the Drill Core Submitted to ALS Global Labs.

"In drill hole NM220004, there are 2 VMS zones separated by 3.12 meters of interbedded sediments and volcanics. The mineralization within the sediment / volcanic package consisted primarily of pyrite and chalcopyrite, the copper mineralization appearing as stringers of chalcopyrite. This is common in these deposits, extending the length of the mineralized section into what would normally be barren rock, definitely a pleasant surprise," stated Gary Lohman, P.Geo., Technical Advisory Committee.

Figure 3



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/130424_f9bb2bb2442f2abd_004full.jpg

Figure 4



To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/130424_f9bb2bb2442f2abd_005full.jpg

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo. who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, a member of Nine Mile's Technical Advisory Committee, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its three VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project; California Lake VMS Project; and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on exploration of Minerals for Technology (MFT), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

ON BEHALF OF Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

"Charles MaLette"

CEO, President, Director & Secretary

T: 604-428-5171

E: info@ninemilemetals.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) the BHEM survey will put the finishing touches on the geophysics, EarthEX Geophysical Solutions will process the results and integrate the data into our 3D model and help us clearly define this targets mineralization and any additional mineralization within the BHEM zone, and (b) the 3D model of the BHEM area will define our next steps in this target area. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

