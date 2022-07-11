White Metal Resources Corp. Changes Name to Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Bay, July 11, 2022 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FSE: CGK1) (OTC Pink: TNMLF) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its name change application has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Effective Thursday July 14, 2022 the Company will commence trading under its new name, Thunder Gold Corp., with the symbol TGOL.V, and CUSIP 88605F100.

President and CEO Wes Hanson notes: "We are excited to announce the name change which better reflects the core focus of the Company moving forward with a nod to our premium location, less than 50 kilometres west of the city of Thunder Bay, the heart of northwestern ON. Tower Mountain will be our key focus for the future. Drilling to date suggests widespread, low grade gold mineralization ranging from 0.10 to 1.00 g/t over broad intervals extending upwards of 500 metres west of the Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex. Drilling to date has defined over 1500 metres of strike length and mineralization persists to depths of over 500 metres from surface. Mineralization occurs within brecciated and hydrothermally altered, intermediate volcanic and volcanoclastic rocks to the west of the intrusion. Grades are startlingly consistent, commonly averaging greater than 0.30 g/t over several hundred metres with higher grade intervals upwards of 1.0 g/t over several tens of metres. We currently interpret the widespread gold mineralization to be synchronous with the central alkalic intrusion which offers the opportunity to discover additional gold mineralization around the 6000 metres of untested strike length surrounding the intrusion as well as within the intrusion itself. Intrusion related gold deposits are a highly desirable exploration target globally. Tower Mountain is located just 5.0 kilometres off the Trans Canada highway, 50 kilometres west of the city of Thunder Bay. As a result, year round exploration can be carried out at a very low cost relative to our peers."

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The Tower Mountain Gold Project is located 5 km off of the Trans-Canada highway, 50 km west of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario and consists of unpatented and patented lands totalling 1,968 hectares. Exploration to date suggests the Property may host a large gold endowment. Gold mineralization is widespread and drilling to date has identified low-grade gold mineralization extending outward for at least 500 metres from a central alkalic intrusion. Diamond drilling has established persistent gold grades from 0.1 to 1.0 g/t Au along a 1,500 meter long x 500 metre wide x 500 metre deep block of volcanic-volcanoclastic rocks immediately west and adjacent to the Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex ("TMIC"). The TMIC is an alkalic intrusion that is interpreted to be synchronous with the gold mineralization identified to date. The remaining perimeter around the TMIC, measuring approximately 6000 metres in strike length, is untested.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson (P.Geo.), President and CEO of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX.V. The Company's flagship property is the Tower Mountain gold project, located in northwestern Ontario, fifty (50) kms west of Thunder Bay. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Pen Property (Au) and the Seagull Lake Property (PGEs), both located in northwestern ON. In addition, the Company has optioned the following properties to other companies: Okohongo (Cu-Ag) and Dorwit (Cu-Ag) in Namibia, Vanguard-Iris Lake (Au) and Far Lake (Cu-Ag) in ON and the Startrek (Au-Ag) property in NF.

For more information about Thunder Gold Corp and our Tower Mountain Project please visit

http://www.whitemetalres.com/

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Wes Hanson" President and CEO

For further information contact:

Wes Hanson, President and CEO

Tower Gold Corp

+1-647-202-7686

wes.hanson@me.com

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130447