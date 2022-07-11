York Harbour Metals Provides Phase 4 Exploration Plan

Vancouver, July 11, 2022 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC PINK: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of the strategic plans for the fully-funded Phase 4 exploration program at the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland.

The first Three Phases of Exploration completed by the Company were designed to accomplish several objectives. The first objective was to confirm the historic Main Mine area with 254 documented drill holes, many of which did not have reported assay results. The second objective was to better understand the orientation of the copper- and zinc-rich Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") mineralization. The dimensions and orientations of which provided our Technical Team with the data needed to carry out advanced three-dimensional modelling. Lastly, the third objective was to begin testing for strike and dip extensions to the known mineralization. All of these objectives were achieved with excellent results.

About Phase 4 Exploration Program

The 2022 Phase 4 exploration program is designed to expand the Company's knowledge of the economic potential within the Main Mine area and elsewhere within the large 4,725 hectares (or 11,675.73 acre) property. Its objectives are to firstly delineate the VMS mineralization in the Main Mine area by deep geophysical surveying, 3D modelling and follow-up diamond drilling. Preliminary metallurgical and environmental baseline studies will also be conducted. Elsewhere within the property geophysical, geological and geochemical surveying will be undertaken to assess both the known but untested mineral showings and any new mineral discoveries throughout the property. The current exploration activities include the following.

Geophysical Survey

Vickers Geophysics Inc., based in Tetagouche, New Brunswick, has been contracted to conduct a deep pole-dipole Induced Polarization ("IP")/resistivity survey over much of the Property. The field crew, supervised by A. Vickers, professional geophysicist, will be starting the survey mid July. The survey is scheduled to take approximately 3 weeks to complete, followed by analysis and interpretation of the resultant data.

The IP/resistivity survey will first be carried out across the area of the 2021-22 diamond drilling and extended 600 metres east and west of the favourable contact between the upper and lower basaltic units that hosts the known VMS mineralization. The intent of extensions beyond the contact is to allow for deep penetration of the substrata, up to 400 metre subsurface, and identify any buried mineralization beneath the current 150-metre drill-tested depth.

The IP/resistivity survey grid totals in excess of 25 line-km with east-west grid lines spaced 150 metres apart from the reported mineralization in the Sea Level adit southward for more than 3 km past the large and untested Pinnacle Lake copper-zinc-lead-silver soil geochemical anomaly.





Figure 1: York Harbour map displaying the lower and upper basalt area and the planned Induced Polarization geophysical survey gridlines commencing mid-July, 2022

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3326/130464_fbf9878274c97b30_002full.jpg

Discovered Copper Showing Outside Main Mine Area

Project geologists have completed the initial geological mapping of the survey grid area and have identified the trend of the favourable stratigraphic contact. During their work they discovered an undocumented mineralized copper showing east of the Main Mine area. Its occurrence indicates that the favourable mineralized contact may indeed be structurally repeated across the property. Samples were collected from this mineralized showing and sent in for base and precious metal analyses. The analytical results are being awaited.

Phase 3 Drilling Program Results

The analytical and assay results from the Phase 3 drilling have now been received. The results are undergoing review and ten percent of the sample pulps have been selected and shipped to ALS Geochemistry laboratory in North Vancouver, BC for check-assaying, part of the Company's industry-standard QA/QC procedures.

3D Modelling of Historic and Recent Drilling Results

Three-dimensional modelling is being carried out on the combined historic and 2021-22 drilling results to both plot the size and shape of the drill-tested VMS mineralization and identify any strike and down dip extensions of that mineralization. The results of the modelling work will be used during the interpretation of the IP/resistivity data to identify immediate, high priority drill targets.

Mobilization of Contractors for Phase 4 Program

Forage Fusion Drilling Ltd., based in Hawkesbury, ON, have their diamond drill rig and support equipment, including a large excavator, on site ready to start the Phase 4 diamond drilling program pending the IP and 3D modelling results.

A Mine Rescue Plan to be filed and reviewed by the Newfoundland Occupational Health and Safety agency is being prepared by Gemtec Engineering of St John's, NL. Approval of this plan will facilitate accessing the historic 4 Level adit that cuts and exposes most of the 11 known VMS zones along its length.

Qualified Person

J. Douglas Blanchflower, P. Geo. (BC and NL), a Director of York Harbour Metals Inc. and a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC PINK: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (formerly Phoenix Gold Resources and TSXV: PXA & OTC PINK: PGRCF) is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, a mineral property located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company plans to continue drilling the strike and dept extents of Main Mine area and test the other massive sulphide targets, like the No. 4 Brook showing, while focusing on gaining access to the 400-level and Sea Level adits.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

