Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold Corporation: Completes Feasibility Study at Casino Project in Canada's Yukon Territory

Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, the President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corp. , (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN). Mr. Martin chats with Dr. West-Sells discussing the completion of a recent feasibility study at the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.Ellis Martin toured the Casino Project courtesy of the Western Copper and Gold, the Yukon Mining Alliance and the Yukon Government.To listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110983/wrn





About Western Copper and Gold Corporation:



Western Copper and Gold Corp. (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.





Western Copper and Gold Corp.





Sandy Noyes Director, Investor Relations T: +1-604-638-2520 E: snoyes@westerncopperandgold.com