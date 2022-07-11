Menü Artikel
Ellis Martin Report: Metallic Minerals Corp.: President Scott Petsel Comments on the Acquisition of Neighboring Alexco Silver by Hecla Mining

13:55 Uhr
Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Scott Petsel, President of Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG)(OTCMKTS:MMNGF). Mr. Petsel comments on the potentially positive implications for Metallic from the acquisition of neighboring Alexco Silver (NYSE:AXU) by Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL). He also updates our audience on both the Keno Silver and La Plata Projects.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110984/mmg



About Metallic Minerals Corp.:

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG)(OTCMKTS:MMNGF) is a growth stage exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade silver and gold projects within under explored districts proven to produce top-tier assets. The company's objective is to create value through a disciplined, systematic approach to exploration, reducing investment risk and maximizing probability of long-term success. Their core Keno Silver project is located in the historic Keno Hill Silver District of Canada's Yukon Territory, a region which has produced over 200 million ounces of silver and currently hosts one of the world's highest-grade silver resources.

Metallic's La Plata silver-gold-copper project is located in the high-grade La Plata district of the prolific Colorado Mineral Belt. The company is also building a portfolio of gold royalties in the historic Klondike Gold District. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration.



Source:
Metallic Minerals Corp.



Contact:

Chris Ackerman VP Corporate Development E: cackerman@mmgsilver.com W: www.metalic-minerals.com T: +1-604-629-7800 ext. 1 Toll Free: 1-888-570-4420


Metallic Minerals Corp.

Metallic Minerals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2ARTX
CA59126M1068
www.metallic-minerals.com
