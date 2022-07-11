Secova Announces Effective Date of Name Change

VANCOUVER, July 11, 2022 - Secova Metals Corp. ("Secova" or the "Company") (CSE:SEK), (Frankfurt:N4UP), (OTC:SEKZF) is pleased to announce that effective July 14, 2022, the Company's name will change from " Secova Metals Corp. " to "ESGold Corp.".

The Company's shares will trade under the new symbol "ESAU" also effective July 14, 2022. The Company's common shares will begin trading on the CSE on July 14, 2022, under the new name and the trading symbol for the Company will change from "SEK" to "ESAU". The Company's new CUSIP number is 29643L105 and the new ISIN number is CA29643L1058. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.secova.ca.

About the Company

Secova Metals Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. Secova's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. Recently, the Company has also entered into a joint venture agreement to determine the presence of recoverable metals in the Ottawa River, consistent with Secova's commitment to environmental recovery solutions. The Company's main exploration focus is its 100% ownership of the Eagle River project, which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec.

