Midland Exploration Resumes Work on Laflamme JV to Locate the Source of High-Grade Gold-Bearing Boulders

GlobeNewswire MONTREAL, July 12, 2022 -



The Laflamme project is located approximately 25 kilometres northwest of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon in Abitibi, Quebec, and currently consists of 436 claims covering a total surface area of about 234 square kilometres. This project is a joint venture between Midland (77.9%) and Abcourt Mines Inc. (Abcourt) (22.1%).





Highlights:



- High-grade gold-bearing boulders (28.7 g/t Au) discovered by prospecting in June 2022

- Drone-supported magnetic survey at 25-metre spacing currently underway

- Soil/till sampling program

- Induced polarization (IP) survey

- Mechanical stripping program





High-grade gold-bearing boulders and shear structures discovered by prospecting



During a prospecting program conducted in late May and June 2022, a metre-scale angular erratic boulder was discovered approximately 700 metres southeast of the historical Notting Hill gold showing. This boulder graded 28.7 g/t Au and is characterized by an intense stockwork of quartz-ankerite veins containing up to 15% pyrite mineralization. Another sample collected from a similar boulder located 1 metre apart yielded a grade of 6.0 g/t Au in a country rock completely altered to ankerite and containing 5% pyrite mineralization, which represents the stockwork host rock (see press release by Midland dated June 13, 2022). Given the angular shape of these boulders and known glacial flow directions in this part of the Abitibi, the potential source of the erratic boulders is interpreted as being at a short distance to the NNE. The target area has never been drill-tested and corresponds to a magnetic low that remains untested over a distance of more than 1.5 kilometres.



Prospecting also yielded several anomalous gold values on outcrops with grades between 0.1 and 1.0 g/t Au, in grab samples associated with new shear zones with strong carbonate alteration, supporting the gold potential in the vicinity of the discovery boulders.





Geophysical and geological work  Summer and fall of 2022



In July 2022, geophysical and geological work will be undertaken in an effort to locate the source of the gold-bearing boulders, directly north of the latter. This work will include a very detailed high-resolution drone-supported magnetic survey with flight lines spaced every 25 metres. This survey will be followed, in early August, by a dipole-dipole IP survey along lines at a 100-metre spacing. In addition to these geophysical surveys, a prospecting and soil/till sampling program will be conducted. The results of this work will orient the mechanical stripping program scheduled for October.



This new favourable area is located approximately 700 metres southeast of the Notting Hill gold showing discovered in 2013 by Midland, which graded 0.34 g/t Au over 25.56 metres from 144.00 to 169.56 metres in drill hole LAF-13-21. In addition, this new discovery is located approximately 12 kilometres northwest of the Osborne-Bell deposit where Osisko Mining Inc. reported new drill intersections grading up to 37.0 g/t Au over 5.4 metres (see press release by Osisko dated September 28, 2018).





Cautionary statements:



Note that grab and float sample grades may not be representative of mineralized zones.



Mineralization occurring at the Osborne-Bell deposit is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be identified on the Laflamme property.



True thicknesses cannot be determined with the information currently available; intervals are thus reported in core length.





Quality Control



Rock samples on the project are assayed for gold by standard 50-gram fire-assaying with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA24) or gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22) at ALS Laboratories in Val-dOr, Quebec. Exploration programs are designed and results are interpreted by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks with every 20 samples.





About Midland



Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Abcourt, BHP Canada Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, SOQUEM Inc., Osisko Development Corp., and the Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Corporation portfolio and generate shareholder value.



This press release was reviewed and approved by Mario Masson, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.







For further information, please consult Midlands website or contact:



Midland Exploration Inc.

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: https://www.midlandexploration.com/







Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midlands periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.



Seven figures accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d78e53e-b147-4744-9c2e-f370a778d8b3



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15229a6e-098f-40be-afc4-85e95e3d33af



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b90a9b2-0204-48bc-8d0a-33bc1363e5ca



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec06c6d3-3948-4d2a-a3b7-ad1a0be23c6d



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/016d8c0d-b2e2-4ded-a740-c95747c4039f



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/550607c3-411c-4eb4-b425-fdcc13be2f7e



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f05bd44-5ba0-49d6-8cf9-96722055d0d2

MONTREAL, July 12, 2022 - Midland Exploration Inc. (Midland) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report that exploration work has resumed in an effort to locate the source of high-grade gold-bearing boulders discovered in June on its Laflamme JV project.The Laflamme project is located approximately 25 kilometres northwest of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon in Abitibi, Quebec, and currently consists of 436 claims covering a total surface area of about 234 square kilometres. This project is a joint venture between Midland (77.9%) and Abcourt Mines Inc. (Abcourt) (22.1%).- High-grade gold-bearing boulders (28.7 g/t Au) discovered by prospecting in June 2022- Drone-supported magnetic survey at 25-metre spacing currently underway- Soil/till sampling program- Induced polarization (IP) survey- Mechanical stripping programDuring a prospecting program conducted in late May and June 2022, a metre-scale angular erratic boulder was discovered approximately 700 metres southeast of the historical Notting Hill gold showing. This boulder graded 28.7 g/t Au and is characterized by an intense stockwork of quartz-ankerite veins containing up to 15% pyrite mineralization. Another sample collected from a similar boulder located 1 metre apart yielded a grade of 6.0 g/t Au in a country rock completely altered to ankerite and containing 5% pyrite mineralization, which represents the stockwork host rock (see press release by Midland dated June 13, 2022). Given the angular shape of these boulders and known glacial flow directions in this part of the Abitibi, the potential source of the erratic boulders is interpreted as being at a short distance to the NNE. The target area has never been drill-tested and corresponds to a magnetic low that remains untested over a distance of more than 1.5 kilometres.Prospecting also yielded several anomalous gold values on outcrops with grades between 0.1 and 1.0 g/t Au, in grab samples associated with new shear zones with strong carbonate alteration, supporting the gold potential in the vicinity of the discovery boulders.In July 2022, geophysical and geological work will be undertaken in an effort to locate the source of the gold-bearing boulders, directly north of the latter. This work will include a very detailed high-resolution drone-supported magnetic survey with flight lines spaced every 25 metres. This survey will be followed, in early August, by a dipole-dipole IP survey along lines at a 100-metre spacing. In addition to these geophysical surveys, a prospecting and soil/till sampling program will be conducted. The results of this work will orient the mechanical stripping program scheduled for October.This new favourable area is located approximately 700 metres southeast of the Notting Hill gold showing discovered in 2013 by Midland, which graded 0.34 g/t Au over 25.56 metres from 144.00 to 169.56 metres in drill hole LAF-13-21. In addition, this new discovery is located approximately 12 kilometres northwest of the Osborne-Bell deposit where Osisko Mining Inc. reported new drill intersections grading up to 37.0 g/t Au over 5.4 metres (see press release by Osisko dated September 28, 2018).Note that grab and float sample grades may not be representative of mineralized zones.Mineralization occurring at the Osborne-Bell deposit is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be identified on the Laflamme property.True thicknesses cannot be determined with the information currently available; intervals are thus reported in core length.Rock samples on the project are assayed for gold by standard 50-gram fire-assaying with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA24) or gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22) at ALS Laboratories in Val-dOr, Quebec. Exploration programs are designed and results are interpreted by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks with every 20 samples.Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Abcourt, BHP Canada Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, SOQUEM Inc., Osisko Development Corp., and the Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Corporation portfolio and generate shareholder value.This press release was reviewed and approved by Mario Masson, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive OfficerTel.: 450 420-5977Fax: 450 420-5978Email: info@midlandexploration.comWebsite: https://www.midlandexploration.com/Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midlands periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.Seven figures accompanying this announcement are available at:https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d78e53e-b147-4744-9c2e-f370a778d8b3https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15229a6e-098f-40be-afc4-85e95e3d33afhttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b90a9b2-0204-48bc-8d0a-33bc1363e5cahttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec06c6d3-3948-4d2a-a3b7-ad1a0be23c6dhttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/016d8c0d-b2e2-4ded-a740-c95747c4039fhttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/550607c3-411c-4eb4-b425-fdcc13be2f7ehttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f05bd44-5ba0-49d6-8cf9-96722055d0d2