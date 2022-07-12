Tudor Gold Corp. durchschneidet 1,51 g/t Gold Eq über 237,3 m

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) AuEQ (g/t)

109+50 NE GS-22-135(1) (R-66) 185.00 375.50 190.50 0.78 0.74 149 0.80

Including 185.00 240.50 55.50 1.38 1.03 212 1.42

Or 195.50 225.50 30.00 1.84 1.01 174 1.88

116+00 NE GS-22-129 (DS5) 968.15 1057.50 89.35 0.88 9.47 297 1.02

Including 994.50 1023.00 28.50 2.07 16.87 525 2.33

117+00 NE GS-22-130 (DS5) 1029.00 1120.50 91.50 1.04 7.30 304 1.17

Including 1072.50 1117.50 45.00 1.40 7.14 243 1.51

117+00 NE GS-22-131 (DS5) 1155.50 1318.50 163.00 0.45 4.77 811 0.61

Including 1155.50 1182.00 26.50 0.79 13.19 1075 1.07

Or 1288.50 1315.50 27.00 0.72 1.75 51 0.75

117+00 NE GS-22-133 (300H) 345.00 453.00 108.00 0.57 2.37 63 0.61

And (300H) 670.50 711.00 40.50 1.35 0.63 24 1.36

And (300H, CS600, DS5) 804.00 1404.00 600.00 0.60 2.35 2414 0.91

Including (CS600) 1081.50 1318.80 237.30 0.89 3.97 4895 1.51

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi () Dip () Depth (m)

109+50 NE GS-22-135 428780.2 6272598.5 1271.5 295 -85 500

109+50 NE GS-22-132 428779.0 6272599.0 1271.3 295 -85 282.25

116+00 NE GS-22-129 429201.5 6273086.4 1213.8 300 -88 1168.3

117+00 NE GS-22-130 429209.7 6273196.2 1210.0 300 -88 1161

117+00 NE GS-22-131 429296.8 6273292.4 1201.1 296 -84 1335

117+00 NE GS-22-133 428923.2 6273439.2 1392.4 302 -62 1404