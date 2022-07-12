Seahawk Gold Corp. Closes Hard Dollar Financing

Vancouver, July 12, 2022 - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) ("Seahawk") has closed a non-brokered private placement of 3,849,999 units at a price of $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,154,999.70. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional share of Seahawk for a period of two years following closing. The shares, warrants and any warrant shares are subject to a four-month hold period ending November 13, 2022.

The company chose not to raise any Flow-through funds to protect shareholder value.

A 6% finder's fee was paid in conjunction with the financing consisting of $24,299.97 in cash and 150,000 in shares.

The proceeds of the placement will be used to fund the further exploration of Seahawk's properties, and for general corporate purposes.

About Seahawk Gold Corp.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SEAG), the U.S. (OTCQB: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk is the 100% owner of four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

For more information please contact Seahawk Gold Corp. - seahawkgoldcorp.com

Giovanni Gasbarro

CEO and Director

at 1-604-939-1848

Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo.

President and Director

at 1-613-298-1596

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130599