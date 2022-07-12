Silver Bullet Mines Corp. Announces Settlement of Debt

Burlington, July 12, 2022 - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ("SBMI" or "the Company") announces it has settled a payable to a significant shareholder of the Company in the amount of $70,800 by the issuance of 236,000 common shares at $0.30 cents per share. This shareholder elected to settle the payable by taking equity rather than cash, a strong sign of confidence in SBMI's business plan.

