Graycliff Exploration Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, July 12, 2022 - Graycliff Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY) (OTCQB:GRYCF) (FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the first tranche of a private placement. As part of the closing of this first tranche, the Company issued 2,950,000 units for gross proceeds of $590,000.

Graycliff initiated a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,250,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $650,000. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 36 months from the date of issue.

The net proceeds of the financing will be used for exploration at the Company's Shakespeare and Baldwin Projects and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the first closing of the private placement, the Company will pay a cash finders' fee of $32,000 and issue 160,000 finders' warrants, representing 8% cash and 8% finder's warrants. Completion of the private placement and payment of any finders' fees remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The participation by one of the directors of the Company in the financing constitutes a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Section 5.5(b) and Section 5.7(1)(b), respectively, on the basis that (i) no securities of the Company are listed or quoted on any of the markets specified in Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and (ii) the fair market value of the securities issued to related parties pursuant to the financing does not exceed $2,500,000, along with the other applicable circumstances contained in section 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101.

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued pursuant to the private placement will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,025 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of one crown patented lease, two crown leases and 40 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907. Graycliff's Baldwin Project is adjacent to the east and is comprised of 68 claims covering 1,500 hectares.

For more information, please contact investor relations at 1-647-249-7664, extension 322 or email us at investors@graycliffexploration.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Graycliff Exploration Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708329/Graycliff-Exploration-Announces-Closing-of-First-Tranche-of-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement