QTZ Preliminary Results Demonstrates Possibility of Producing High Quality Silica

Lachute, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - Québec Silica Resources Corp. (CSE: QTZ) ("Québec Silica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary results from Company's 100% owned Charlevoix Silica Project located near St. Urbain, Quebec, Canada. In a collaboration with the Institut National de la Recherche Scientique (INRS), the petrophysical, granulochemical, and geometallurgical analysis performed to date indicate suitability for the production of quality quartz.

Dr. Marc Richer- LaFlèche of the INRS states:

As part of the research work carried out in the laboratory, the INRS team prepared 4 samples of quartzite weighing approximately 150 kg (bulks 1, 2, 3 and 4) in order to obtain the necessary material for sieving and subsequent granulochemical and petrographic studies. The main objective of these studies was to verify the optimal particle size fraction in order to release the maximum of mineral impurities present in the. The identification of the impurities (e.g. ilmenite, muscovite, zircon, monazite) will make it possible to choose the physical separation methods which will be used for the mineralurgical tests and for the selection of the equipment which will be used for the pilot plant.

The chemical analyses, measured on the different particle size fractions (<63 um, 63 um, 125 um, 250 um, 500 um, 1000 um, 2000 um, 4000 um, 8000 um and 12500 um), show a strong increase in the concentrations of Fe 2 O 3 , MnO, TiO 2 , Al 2 O 3 and K 2 O in particle size fractions below 500 um. The fractions below 125 um show the highest concentrations of those elements which normally concentrate in the impurities (heavy minerals and muscovite). Similarly, SWIR-NIR reflection spectrometric analyzes (Terraspec) show a strong decrease in reflectance values due to the absorption of radiation by Fe, Mn and Ti oxides.

The conclusion of the study shows the possibility of producing high quality silica by eliminating certain mineral impurities. The main methods suggested for impurity removal are attrition, densitometric/hydraulic separation for heavy minerals (and part of muscovite), very high magnetic field magnetic separation for ilmenite and oxides secondary iron (such as hematite) and finally electrostatic separation to eliminate the rest of the muscovite. The strong Grenvillian metamorphism that affected the quartzites simplifies the process of muscovite (Al 2 O 3 , K 2 O) removal due to the recrystallization of muscovite into coarse crystals. In the same way, the metamorphism decreases the proportion of volatile compounds in the rocks which is favorable for the production of ferro-silicium and other uses.

"We are very pleased with the results, particularly the fact that we can purify our silica through mechanical means and without the use of chemical separation techniques. This is consistent with our environmentally-friendly vision."

- Raymond Wladichuk, CEO

Exploration update

Line cutting throughout the Charlevoix Silica Project has been completed, and the INRS team are performing detailed geological and structural mapping and preparing drill targets for the fall geotechnical investigation. High resolution photogrammetric measurements and RTK mapping will be realized by INRS on the sampling sites and related quartzite outcrops.

The Company also plans on conducting a Lidar survey, a second photogrammetric drone mapping survey in order to help the geological field mapping, and a second drone magnetic survey in the eastern portion of the Property in order to optimize the mapping of the quartzite formations. Geophysical electromagnetics (FDEM, VLF) will be done on many lines of the eastern part of the area in order to locate the quartzite masked by thin quaternary sediments.

About Quebec Silica Resources Corp.

Québec Silica is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties with an emphasis on the Charlevoix Silica Property located near St Urbain, Québec, Canada. Québec Silica's goal is to explore for, develop, and provide silica resources for the new green economy such as Silicon Lithium batteries, solar silicon, telecommunication and optics, and biomedical applications.

Additional information on Quebec Silica is available at www.quebecsilica.com.

Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., (OGQ permit number: 02287), is the CEO of Québec Silica Resources Corp., and a Qualified Person for National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in the news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130732