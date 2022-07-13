Gold Resource Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of 11,475 Gold Equivalent Ounces Produced and Sold in Q2 2022

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") sold a total of 8,746 ounces of gold and 231,622 ounces of silver in Q2 2022 for a gold equivalent total of 11,475 ounces. Additionally, the Company sold 3,590 tonnes of zinc, 286 tonnes of copper, and 1,755 tonnes of lead contributing to a strong cash balance of over $33 million.

Allen Palmiere, President and CEO said "Production remains solid at the Don David Gold Mine in Mexico and the feasibility study continues to advance at the Back Forty Project in Michigan. While the volume of tonnes processed during the quarter dipped at DDGM, grades and recoveries helped ensure we delivered another quarter of over 10 thousand gold equivalent ounces."

Sales Statistics

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Metal sold Gold (ozs.) 8,746 5,697 17,127 10,716 Silver (ozs.) 231,622 270,321 497,029 523,382 Copper (tones) 286 365 694 747 Lead (tonnes) 1,755 1,214 3,394 2,390 Zinc (tonnes) 3,590 3,193 7,949 6,327 Average metal prices realized(1) Gold ($ per oz.) 1,874 1,822 1,886 1,806 Silver ($ per oz.) 22.05 26.88 23.06 26.83 Copper ($ per tonne) 9,275 10,375 9,786 9,595 Lead ($ per tonne) 2,168 2,162 2,254 2,123 Zinc ($ per tonne) 4,338 2,945 4,066 2,871 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 8,746 5,697 17,127 10,716 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 2,729 3,988 6,077 7,775 Total AuEq Ounces 11,475 9,685 23,204 18,491

(1) Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the average market metal prices in most cases.

Trending Production Statistics

For the three months ended: Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Arista Mine Tonnes Milled 127,403 126,363 97,806 135,398 135,801 128,884 Average Gold Grade (g/t) 1.68 1.91 2.68 1.93 3.00 2.63 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 78 79 91 82 81 64 Average Copper Grade (%) 0.43 0.36 0.37 0.38 0.41 0.32 Average Lead Grade (%) 1.70 1.63 2.29 2.17 1.97 1.99 Average Zinc Grade (%) 4.29 3.64 4.79 4.77 4.89 4.00 Combined Tonnes milled(1) 138,980 129,590 98,010 135,398 136,844 129,099 Tonnes Milled per Day(2) 1,604 1,506 1,353 1,559 1,590 1,516 Metal production (before payable metal deductions)(3) Gold (ozs.) 6,097 6,555 6,933 6,853 11,187 9,317 Silver (ozs.) 307,610 295,979 265,829 330,873 332,292 249,088 Copper (tonnes) 441 368 284 413 431 303 Lead (tonnes) 1,737 1,654 1,808 2,345 2,073 2,020 Zinc (tonnes) 4,377 3,683 3,920 5,349 5,562 4,282

(1) Combined tonnes milled in Q1, Q2 and Q3 2021 included 11,577, 3,227 and 204 tonnes from the Open Pit Mine, respectively. The Open Pit Mine is no longer in production as of Q3 2021. Additionally, Q1 and Q2 2022 combined tonnes milled includes 1,043 and 215 purchased tonnes, respectively, related to an environmental initiative with a local community.

(2) Based on actual days the mill operated during the period.

(3) The difference between what we report as "Metal Production" and "Metal Sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the concentrates we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes related to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in concentrates produced and sold.

Q2 2022 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer and Kim Perry, Chief Financial Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.

To join the conference via webcast, please click on the following link: https://app.webinar.net/AgbarDeZeBK

To join the call via telephone, please use the following dial-in details:

Participant Toll Free: (888) 440-2094 International: (438) 803-0544 Conference ID: 1047419

Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time using one of the connection options listed above.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.

