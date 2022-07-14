Menü Artikel
WEBINAR: Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited: and Rho Motion Discuss Global Battery Trends

01:11 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) and Rho Motion discuss global battery trends and the impact on cobalt markets.

You are invited to join a webinar with Cobalt Blue's Investor Relations Manager, Joel Crane, and RHO Motion's Managing Director, Adam Panayi.

Rho Motion are an Energy Transition consultancy, specialising in the development of EV, battery, charging, and infrastructure markets.

In this webinar, views will be provided on current cobalt developments and pricing, globally. Demand-side insights will also be delivered into key battery market trends directly impacting the cobalt market.

After these presentations, there will be an opportunity for Q&A.

Webinar details
DATE: Tuesday 19 July
TIME: 5:00pm AEST / 8:00am GMT / 3:00pm Hong Kong and Singapore
DURATION: 45 minutes
FORMAT: Presentation by Investor Relations Manager, Joel Crane (Cobalt Blue) and Managing Director, Adam Panayi (Rho Motion).

The presentation will be followed by Q&A.

REGISTRATION: Please register in advance by visiting the following link:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/OWE3KM7L

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
*To view the Webinar Invitation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/385X3J04



About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.



Source:
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd.



Contact:

Joe Kaderavek Chief Executive Officer info@cobaltblueholdings.com P: (02) 8287 0660


Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle.




