Argonaut Gold Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Results

TORONTO, July 14, 2022 - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") plans to release its second quarter 2022 operating results, financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis after market close on August 10, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2022 operating and financial results at 9:00 am EDT on August 11, 2022.

Argonaut Gold Second Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast:

Q2 2022 Conference Call Information

Toll Free (North America): 1-888-664-6392 International: 1-416-764-8659 Conference ID: 90653330 Webcast: www.argonautgold.com

Q2 2022 Conference Call Replay

Toll Free Replay Call (North America): 1-888-390-0541 International Replay Call: 1-416-764-8677 Replay Entry Code: 653330#

The conference call and replay will be available from 12:00 pm EDT on August 11, 2022 until 11:59 pm EDT on August 18, 2022.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Company also holds the construction stage Magino project, the advanced exploration stage Cerro del Gallo project and several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

For more information, contact:

Argonaut Gold Inc.

Dan Symons

Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Phone: 416-915-3107

Email: dan.symons@argonautgold.com

Source: Argonaut Gold Inc.

