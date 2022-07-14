Golden Minerals Company Produces 3,004 oz Gold During Q2 2022

Golden Minerals Company ("Golden Minerals", "Golden" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) has reported production data from its Rodeo gold-silver mine (Durango State, Mexico) for the second quarter of 2022. Summary highlights include the following:

Payable gold production: 3,004 oz Au

Payable silver production: 12,768 oz Ag

Payable gold equivalent production: 3,158 AuEq oz

Average gold grade: 2.6 g/t Au

Throughput (tonnes per day processed): 522 tpd

Gold recovery: 75.1%

Silver recovery: 82.3%

Realized gold/silver prices (before selling and refining costs): $1,865/oz Au and $22.49/oz Ag

Full production data is shown in the table below:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Total tonnes mined (1) 203,591 213,925 417,516 Total tonnes in stockpiles awaiting processing (2) 10,898 21,713 21,713 Total tonnes in low grade stockpiles (3) 88,559 95,932 95,932 Tonnes processed 47,437 47,479 94,916 Average tonnes per day processed 527 522 524 Average gold grade processed (grams per tonne) 3.1 2.6 2.9 Average silver grade processed (grams per tonne) 11.6 10.4 11.0 Plant recovery - gold (%) 75.4 75.1 75.3 Plant recovery - silver (%) 82.8 82.3 82.6 Payable gold produced in dore (ounces) 3,608 3,004 6,612 Payable silver produced in dore (ounces) 13,944 12,768 26,712 Payable gold equivalent produced in dore (ounces) (4) 3,787 3,158 6,945 Gold sold in dore (ounces) 3,855 3,060 6,915 Silver sold in dore (ounces) 14,481 13,180 27,661 Gold equivalent sold in dore (ounces) (4) 4,040 3,219 7,260 Average realized price, before refining and selling costs Gold (dollar per ounce) $1,888 $1,865 $1,878 Silver (dollar per ounce) $24.24 $22.49 $23.40

(1) Includes all mined material transported to the plant, stockpiled or designated as waste

(2) Includes mined material stockpiled at the mine or transported to the plant awaiting processing in the plant

(3) Material grading between 1.6 g/t (current cut off grade) and 1 g/t Au held for possible future processing

(4) Gold equivalents based on realized $ Au and $ Ag price

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina.

