Golden Minerals Company Produces 3,004 oz Gold During Q2 2022
Golden Minerals Company ("Golden Minerals", "Golden" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) has reported production data from its Rodeo gold-silver mine (Durango State, Mexico) for the second quarter of 2022. Summary highlights include the following:
- Payable gold production: 3,004 oz Au
- Payable silver production: 12,768 oz Ag
- Payable gold equivalent production: 3,158 AuEq oz
- Average gold grade: 2.6 g/t Au
- Throughput (tonnes per day processed): 522 tpd
- Gold recovery: 75.1%
- Silver recovery: 82.3%
- Realized gold/silver prices (before selling and refining costs): $1,865/oz Au and $22.49/oz Ag
Full production data is shown in the table below:
|
Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2022
|
Three Months
Ended
June 30, 2022
|
Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2022
|Total tonnes mined (1)
|
203,591
|
|
213,925
|
|
417,516
|Total tonnes in stockpiles awaiting processing (2)
|
10,898
|
|
21,713
|
|
21,713
|Total tonnes in low grade stockpiles (3)
|
88,559
|
|
95,932
|
|
95,932
|Tonnes processed
|
47,437
|
|
47,479
|
|
94,916
|Average tonnes per day processed
|
527
|
|
522
|
|
524
|
|
|
|
|
|Average gold grade processed (grams per tonne)
|
3.1
|
|
2.6
|
|
2.9
|Average silver grade processed (grams per tonne)
|
11.6
|
|
10.4
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
|
|
|Plant recovery - gold (%)
|
75.4
|
|
75.1
|
|
75.3
|Plant recovery - silver (%)
|
82.8
|
|
82.3
|
|
82.6
|
|
|
|
|
|Payable gold produced in dore (ounces)
|
3,608
|
|
3,004
|
|
6,612
|Payable silver produced in dore (ounces)
|
13,944
|
|
12,768
|
|
26,712
|Payable gold equivalent produced in dore (ounces) (4)
|
3,787
|
|
3,158
|
|
6,945
|
|
|
|
|
|Gold sold in dore (ounces)
|
3,855
|
|
3,060
|
|
6,915
|Silver sold in dore (ounces)
|
14,481
|
|
13,180
|
|
27,661
|Gold equivalent sold in dore (ounces) (4)
|
4,040
|
|
3,219
|
|
7,260
|
|
|
|
|
|Average realized price, before refining and selling costs
|
|
|
|
|
|Gold (dollar per ounce)
|
$1,888
|
|
$1,865
|
|
$1,878
|Silver (dollar per ounce)
|
$24.24
|
|
$22.49
|
|
$23.40
(1) Includes all mined material transported to the plant, stockpiled or designated as waste
(2) Includes mined material stockpiled at the mine or transported to the plant awaiting processing in the plant
(3) Material grading between 1.6 g/t (current cut off grade) and 1 g/t Au held for possible future processing
(4) Gold equivalents based on realized $ Au and $ Ag price
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina.
For additional information please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/.
