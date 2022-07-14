Fuse Cobalt Appoints Board Member and Power Generation Industry Veteran Greg Reimer as Chairman

Vancouver, July 14, 2022 - Fuse Cobalt Inc. ("the Company" or "Fuse") (TSXV:FUSE), (OTC:FUSEF) (FRA:43W3) ") is pleased to announce that effective today, Mr. Greg Reimer has been appointed to the role of Chairman on the Fuse Board of Directors.

Mr. Robert Setter comments "Greg Reimer is a very talented senior executive that adds a world of experience as Chairman to the Fuse Board of Directors. We have recently recruited Greg to the Board on June 23, 2022, and the Board quickly realized that Greg has an incredible skillset in leading teams, running mining exploration companies in the battery metal space, and overall corporate governance."

As mentioned previously, Mr. Reimer has held a number of senior leadership positions in the public sector and brings to the board considerable expertise in energy and mining policy and regulation from his time as Deputy Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources and Chair of the BC Oil and Gas Commission. Greg also held a senior operations role at BC Hydro and the company is looking forward to his contributions from a clean energy perspective.

Currently, Mr. Reimer is President, CEO and Director of Surge Battery Metals Inc. and holds a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation.

Mr. Reimer states "I am very excited to join Fuse as the Chairman of its Board of Directors. My plan is to work hard for the shareholders to make Fuse successful. Since originally discussing this opportunity with Fuse management, I quickly realized what a great company we have here. I am very grateful to the members of the current Fuse Board of Directors for their vote of confidence."

About Fuse Cobalt Inc. https://fusecobalt.com/

Fuse Cobalt Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company that trades under the symbol FUSE on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's focus is on exploration for high value metals required for the manufacturing of batteries.

Ontario Cobalt Properties:

Fuse owns a 100% interest its Glencore Bucke Property, situated in Bucke Township, 6 km east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario, subject to a back-in provision, production royalty and off-take agreement. The Glencore Bucke Property consists of 16.2 hectares and sits along the west boundary of Fuse's Teledyne Cobalt Project. The Company also owns a 100% interest, subject to a royalty, in the Teledyne Project located near Cobalt, Ontario. The Teledyne Property adjoins the south and west boundaries of claims that hosted the Agaunico Mine.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Robert Setter"

Robert Setter, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

