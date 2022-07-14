X-terra Resources Completes Geochemical Sampling At Grog And Northwest

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) ("X-Terra") is pleased to announce it has recently completed an additional phase of infill geochemical sampling on the Grog and Northwest properties. Throughout this program, 363 "B" horizon soil samples were collected, split between the Grog and Northwest properties to validate and further improve the targets discovered through last years large scale geochemical programs. Throughout the last program completed in Q4, 2021, numerous high priority targets were identified on both properties (See X-Terra press releases dated March 17, 2022 and March 29, 2022).

Grog

The 2020 and 2021 soil sampling programs identified a 2 kilometre wide gold-arsenic-antimony-soil anomaly using a 300 metres widely spaced grid centered over the Grog gold showing. Before carrying out additional drilling, X-Terra wanted to correctly assess and understand the gold footprint and finalize the interpretation of lithological and structural controls related to the epithermal system previously identified.

A total of 156 samples were collected over four grids targeting the areas centered on clusters of gold values in soil obtained throughout the first phase of sampling with results ranging from 10 to 70 ppb. The proximity with existing trenches as well as drill results above 0.5 g/t Au was another important factor considered for prioritizing targets. A shot gun approach with an average spacing of 30 metres between samples was utilized to cover the different possible structural interpretation of gold trends.

Target Grid size Sampling target Grog extension 200 m X 100 m Extension to the south-west of the Grog gold showing (0.46 g/t over 31 metres as best result, see X-Terra press release dated May 5, 2020). Grog East 300 m X 300 m New north-east gold trend with a magnetic signature similar to the Grog showing. Bellevue Nord 500 m X 200 m Testing the east-west strong magnetic contrast as main local control for the gold mineralization. Bellevue 1,000 m X 200 m New target previously identified by one line of soil sampling.

Northwest

The 2021 property scale geochemistry survey was useful to identify gold in soil coherent with the regional fold affecting the White Brook formation, which covers an area of about 8 square kilometres. While the line spacing of 400 to 500 metres for this initial phase did not allow for accurate line to line correlation, the targets selected for follow up sampling are based on close repetition along lines of gold values ranging between 10 to 60 ppb.

A total of 207 samples were collected over 2 targets using 50 metres line spacing and 30 metres between samples to validate and extend anomalies in overburden covered and unexplored areas. Local trenching work done at the end of 2021 along the same magnetic trends revealed extensive barren quartz veins systems.

Target Grid size Sampling target Northwest Creek South 200 m X 100 m Magnetic contrast area corresponding to a steep north-east topographic expression. Line Eighteen 1,000 m X 300 m Trend following a large-scale north-east strike slip magnetic trend.

"This phase of geochemical sampling was extremely important for X-Terra as it outlines with more precision the gold signature which will improve our next phase of work. Geochemical has been by far, the best adapted exploration method for the two properties and has improved X-Terra understanding of the mineralized gold bearing corridors on the Grog property as well as on the Northwest property. Ultimately, the results of this geochemical program will enable X-Terra to proceed with a next round of diamond drilling" stated Michael Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of X-Terra.

Quality assurance/quality control

363 samples of "B" horizon soil were collected by X-Terra's technical team. Samples recovered weighted between 300 and 500 gr. During sampling, tags were randomized with blanks and field duplicates inserted at respectively twenty (20) and ten (10) samples. Samples are being processed at the Actlabs preparation facility in Fredericton, New-Brunswick, and directed to Ancaster, Ontario for geochemical analysis by INAA (Instrumental Neutron Activation Analysis). After drying and sieving to -63 microns, samples will be irradiated and subsequently measured for the emitted gamma ray.

Qualified Person

Martin Demers, P. Geo registered in the Provinces of Québec and New-Brunswick (APEGNB #L5980), a consultant to X-Terra, a qualified person under National Instrument 43?101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

