Minsud To Acquire Mina Gabriela Property

TORONTO, July 14, 2022 - Minsud Resources Corp. (TSXV: MSR) ("Minsud" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with San Juan Mining S.A. (the "Transfer Agreement") to acquire a mineral property named "Mina Gabriela" located in the central area of the Chita Valley Project, in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Under the terms of the Transfer Agreement, Minsud will acquire 100% of Mina Gabriela's rights for a cash purchase price of US$ 30,000. The "Mina Gabriela'' property has an area of 30 hectares which is within and overlapping the Chita Valley Project, as shown in Map 1 below. Minsud anticipates that the acquisition will be completed in the next 30 days.

Ramiro Massa, Minsud's President & CEO, said: "The acquisition of the Mina Gabriela property is the last missing piece of the jigsaw. Now we can finally say that our project is 100% consolidated".

About the Chita Valley Project, San Juan Province:

The Chita Valley Project is a large exploration stage porphyry system with classic alteration features, widespread porphyry style Cu-Mo-Au and polymetallic Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization hosted by Hydrothermal Phreatic Breccias and associated gold and silver-bearing polymetallic veins of intermediate sulfide composition that conformed an outcropping porphyry system at Chita and a lithocap of a porphyry system at Chinchillones. San Juan Province of Argentina has a robust mining sector and recognizes the important economic benefits of responsible development of its substantial Mineral Resource endowment.

Current exploration activities on the Chita Valley Project are being funded by a subsidiary of South32 in accordance with the earn-in agreement between the parties entered into on November 1, 2019.

The earn-in agreement grants to South32 the right to acquire a 50.1% direct interest in the Company's Argentinean operating subsidiary Minera Sud Argentina S.A. ("MSA") at the end of the earn-in period. Under the earn-in agreement, and having given the Company notice of its intention to continue funding the Chita Valley Project, South32 will provide further funding to MSA such that its aggregate funding is (i) not less than C$10.5 million by February 28, 2023; and (ii) not less than C$14 million by February 28, 2024. South32 has the right to withdraw at the end of each year.

If South32 exercises its earn-in right it may acquire a 50.1% direct interest in MSA by either paying an additional C$14 million to Minsud or electing to fund a pre-feasibility study, with a minimum spend of C$41 million, which would entitle it to elect to increase its 50.1% direct interest in MSA to 70%.

About Minsud Resources Corp.

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo- Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina. The Company also holds a 100% owned portfolio of selected early-stage prospects, including 6,000 ha in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. The company's purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come. South32 is trusted by its owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources. South32 produces commodities including bauxite, alumina, aluminium, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal and manganese from its operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. With a focus on growing its base metals exposure, South32 also has two development options in North America and several partnerships with junior explorers around the world.

