Muzhu Mining Announces Board and Executive Changes

July 14 - Vancouver, BC - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE:MUZU) (CNSX:MUZU.CN) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") announces that Messrs. Donald Baxter and Rodney Stevens have resigned their positions as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Vice President and their Director positions on the Board of Muzhu effective as of July 11, 2022. The Company would like to thank them for their service and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

Muzhu is pleased to announce that Mr. James Sung Fu Tong, currently a Director and the former CEO of the Company has accepted the role of Interim CEO. Mr. Tong has been instrumental in Muzhu's execution of the option agreement to acquire up to 80% of the advanced Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG Property in the city of Luoyang, Henan Province of China.

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds a 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed an option agreement to acquire up to 80% of the advanced Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG Property in the city of Luoyang, Henan Province of China.

