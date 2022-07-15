Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter 2022 Production and Volume Sold per Metal Results

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 2Q22 results for production and volume sold.

2Q22 Production per Metal

(100% basis) 1Q22

(Actual) 2Q22

(Actual) 6M22

(Actual) 2022 Updated

Guidance (1) Gold (Oz.) Orcopampa 19,031 17,749 36,780 65k - 70k Tambomayo 13,867 14,351 28,218 48k - 53k La Zanja 5,900 4,767 10,667 37k - 45k Coimolache 19,512 19,930 39,442 80k - 85k El Brocal 4,350 4,457 8,807 12k - 15k Silver (Oz.) Uchucchacua 0 0 0 0 El Brocal 1,059,666 806,123 1,865,789 3.0M - 3.5M Tambomayo 419,396 433,820 853,216 1.8M - 2.4M Julcani 661,132 640,557 1,301,689 2.2M - 2.5M Lead (MT) El Brocal 2,497 1,306 3,803 5.0k - 6.0k Uchucchacua 0 0 0 0 Tambomayo 2,509 2,823 5,331 6.0k - 8.0k Zinc (MT) El Brocal 8,772 4,146 12,918 16.0k - 20.0k Uchucchacua 0 0 0 0 Tambomayo 3,543 3,920 7,464 8.0k - 10.0k Copper (MT) El Brocal 10,159 10,537 20,696 40.0k - 45.0k

2022 outlook projections shown above are considered forward-looking statements and represent management's good faith estimates or expectations of future production results as of July 2022.

2Q22 Comments

Tambomayo:

2Q22 gold, lead and zinc production exceeded expectations due to an increase in grade and metallurgical recovery. 2022 guidance has subsequently been updated.

2Q22 silver production was in line with expectations for the quarter. 2022 guidance remains unchanged.

Orcopampa:

2Q22 gold production exceeded expectations due to an increase of treated ore and higher gold grades. 2022 guidance has been updated.

Coimolache:

Production remained stable during the quarter with higher than expected gold production due to positive reconciliation of grades from the Mirador Norte open pit along with improved leaching permeability. 2022 guidance has been updated.

La Zanja:

Partial recovery of mining rate at the Pampa Verde open pit subsequent to Peru's January through April rainy season. Inflationary pressure has accelerated Buenaventura's decision to put the mine under care and maintenance by 4Q22 in anticipation of oxides being largely depleted between October and December 2022. Buenaventura will then continue to focus on Cu-Au sulfide exploration within La Zanja's operational footprint. Any residual gold ounces remaining within the open pit will be recovered once La Zanja's Cu_Au project is confirmed. 2022 guidance remains unchanged.

Julcani:

2Q22 silver production was in line with expectations. 2022 guidance remains unchanged.

Uchucchacua:

Exploration continues at the Uchucchacua mine according to plan with a focus on tunnels and diamond drilling during 2Q22. Underground crews are simultaneously in the process of being assembled in order to resume mine development during 3Q22, targeting production restart by 2H23.

Yumpag project continued according to plan with progress related to construction and permitting during the second quarter. Production is targeted to begin during the 2H23. Exploration continued as planned at the Camila and Tomasa orebodies with positive results which likely will increase reserves and resources by the end of 2022.

El Brocal:

Stable production at the underground mine at a rate of 8,000 tpd. 2Q22 copper production was in line with expectations. 2022 guidance remains unchanged.

Tajo Norte's silver, zinc and lead production was below expectations during the quarter due to a change in the mine plan. 2022 guidance was updated.

Rehabilitation work began in late June within the upper area of the open pit which required stabilization subsequent to the March 2022 landslide.

Polymetallic ore derived from the open pit's low-grade stockpiles was processed during 2Q22. This will continue during 3Q22 while rehabilitation works progresses at the open pit.

2Q22 Payable Volume Sold

2Q22 Volume Sold per Metal (100% basis) 1Q22

(Actual) 2Q22

(Actual) 6M22

(Actual) Gold (Oz.) Orcopampa 19,307 17,719 37,026 Tambomayo 12,181 12,917 25,098 La Zanja 5,773 4,452 10,225 Coimolache 20,586 20,551 41,137 El Brocal 2,907 2,590 5,496 Silver (Oz.) Uchucchacua 18,730 139,688 158,418 El Brocal 852,933 650,260 1,503,193 Tambomayo 351,077 376,313 727,390 Julcani 636,303 605,634 1,241,937 Lead (MT) El Brocal 2,239 1,071 3,310 Uchucchacua 0 18 18 Tambomayo 2,275 2,629 4,904 Zinc (MT) El Brocal 7,256 3,370 10,626 Uchucchacua 0 0 0 Tambomayo 2,922 3,262 6,184 Copper (MT) El Brocal 9,697 10,311 20,008 Realized Metal Prices* 1Q22

(Actual) 2Q22

(Actual) 6M22

(Actual) Gold (Oz) 1,896 1,825 1,861 Silver (Oz) 24.10 22.71 23.42 Lead (MT) 2,363 2,180 2,280 Zinc (MT) 4,105 4,489 4,257 Copper (MT) 9,950 9,073 9,498 *Buenaventura consolidated figures.

Appendix

1. 2Q22 Production per Metal 1Q22

(Actual) 2Q22

(Actual) 6M22

(Actual) Silver (Oz.) Orcopampa 7,856 7,334 15,190 La Zanja 23,363 30,318 53,682 Coimolache 77,195 75,504 152,699 Lead (MT) Julcani 99 124 224 2. 2Q22 Volume Sold per Metal 1Q22

(Actual) 2Q22

(Actual) 6M22

(Actual) Silver (Oz.) Orcopampa 6,928 12,411 19,339 La Zanja 21,818 29,273 51,090 Coimolache 96,634 84,859 181,494 Lead (MT) Julcani 76 93 168

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache).

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).

For a printed version of the Company's 2021 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company's web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning Cerro Verde's costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries' plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's view with respect to Cerro Verde's future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

