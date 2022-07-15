CMX Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Calgary, July 15, 2022 - - CMX Gold and Silver Corp. ("CMX" or the "Company") (Canadian Securities Exchange: CXC) (CNSX:CXC.CN) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") described in its news release of June 1, 2022. The Company issued an aggregate of 2,860,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$257,400. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.18 per Share until July 14, 2024 which is 24 months from the date of issuance.

Insiders of the Company acquired an aggregate of 710,000 Units in the Offering, which participation constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Units acquired by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. As required by MI 61-101, the Company advises that it expects to file a material change report relating to the Offering less than 21 days before completion of the Offering, which is necessary to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner and is reasonable in the circumstances.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for work programs on CMX's Clayton Silver Project in Idaho, USA, including planning and site preparation for future drilling programs and for general working capital purposes.

The securities issued under the Offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

About CMX

CMX's 100%-owned Clayton Silver Property is located in the mining-friendly State of Idaho, USA. The property comprises approximately 684 acres in Custer County in south-central Idaho, including the former Clayton silver-lead-zinc mine. The Clayton Mine was developed on eight levels to a depth of 1,100 feet below surface and is comprised of approximately 19,690 feet of underground development. Two major ore bodies were partially mined: the "South Ore Body" and the "North Ore Body".

The recorded production from the Clayton Mine included 7,031,110 oz silver, 86,771,527 lbs lead, 28,172,211 lbs zinc, 1,664,177 lbs copper, and minor amounts of gold from an estimated 2,145,652 tonnes of ore mined between 1934 and 1985. Significant potential is demonstrated in hole 1501-A, drilled in the mid-1960's, which penetrated the mineralized zone at 1,425 feet. At that depth, the hole intercepted 22 feet of 4.07 oz Ag/t, 5.75% lead and 5.37% zinc (note: true width is unknown).

The Company has signed an agreement with Sulphide Remediation Inc. ("SRI"), a firm specializing in mineral processing (see May 31, 2022 news release). SRI utilizes precision ore sorting technology to high-grade mine stockpiles of unprocessed rock to enhance the grade of material delivered to a toll mill. The results of testing the ore sorting process on the stockpile material should position CMX to generate cash flow in 2023.

For further information contact: Robert d'Artois, Investor Relations at (604) 329-0845 bobdartois@cmxgoldandsilver.com or Jan M. Alston, President & C.E.O. at (403) 457-2697 janalston@cmxgoldandsilver.com.

You can also visit the Company's Website: www.cmxgoldandsilver.com

