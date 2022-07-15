Belmont Appoints Olympia Trust Company as Registrar and Transfer Agent

Vancouver, July 15, 2022 - Belmont Resources Inc. ("Belmont"), (or the "Company"), (TSXV:BEA); (FSE:L3L2) announces that Olympia Trust Company ("Olympia") has replaced TSX Trust Company as the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company. Shareholders need not take action in respect of the change in transfer agent.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to the shareholders records, transfer of shares, lost certificates and/or change of address, should now be directed to Olympia Trust as follows:

Olympia Trust Company

Suite 1900,

925 W. Georgia Street,

Vancouver, B.C. V6C 3L2 (Vancouver Office)

Phone: #587-774-2340

Website: www.olympiatrust.com

Olympia is a full service transfer agent and provides a suite of services ranging from Corporate Shareholder services to Corporate Actions, DTC/US Co agent services, plan of arrangements, acquisitions, escrow, Medallion stamp, AGM services, these to name a few.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources has assembled a portfolio of highly prospective copper-gold-lithium & uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington and Nevada States.

Its holdings include:

The Come By Chance (CBC), Athelstan-Jackpot (AJ) and Pathfinder situated in the prolific Greenwood mining camp in southern British Columbia.

The Crackingstone Uranium project in the uranium rich Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan.

The Lone Star copper-gold mine in the mineral rich Republic mining camp of north central Washington State.

The Kibby Basin Lithium project located 60 kilometers north of the lithium rich Clayton Valley Basin.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"George Sookochoff"

George Sookochoff, CEO/President

Ph: 604-505-4061

Email: george@belmontresources.com

Website: www.BelmontResources.com

