Minco Silver Announces Management Change

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Minco Silver Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Silver") (TSX: MSV) (OTCQX: MISVF) (WKN: A0ESX5) is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Ms. Renee Lin, as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary on July 13, 2022 (the "Effective Date").

Ms. Lin has served the Company as Controller between 2015 and July 2022, after serving the company for a long period, Ms. Lin is well versed in the Company's history and will be in charge of leading its Finance and Legal compliance. Ms. Lin has rendered her services to various publicly listed mining companies with global operations in the past.

Mr. Lin is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Commerce in accounting from Sauder School of Business, University of British Columbia.

Mr. Ken Cai, Chairman of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Minco Silver, commented, "On behalf of the Board, I am very pleased to welcome Ms. Lin as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company."

Also effective on July 13, 2022, Ms. Melinda Hsu has resigned as Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Minco Silver thanks Ms. Hsu for her services and contribution to the Company and wishes her all the best in her future endeavors.

