VANCOUVER, July 15, 2022 - Reyna Gold Corp. (TSXV:REYG) ("Reyna" or the "Company") announces results of its AGM held on June 29, 2022. Shareholders voted to re-elect all members of the board including, Jorge Ramiro Monroy, Michael Wood, Alexander Langer, Peter Jones, Stephen Robertson and Cástulo Molina Sotelo to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of the shareholders. Shareholders also re-appointed DeVisser Gray LLP, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and approved the 10% long-term incentive plan of the Company.

Grant of Restricted Share Units

Reyna has granted a total of 100,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to Peter Jones, who recently became a director of the Company, pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan. Each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company on vesting. All 100,000 RSUs will vest on July 13, 2023.

Michael Wood

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Reyna Gold Corp.

Michael Wood, Chief Executive Officer

info@reynagold.com

www.reynagold.com

+852 2501 9328

About Reyna Gold Corp.

Reyna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale exploration on two major gold belts in Mexico. The Company has a portfolio of assets on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear and the Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Belt consisting of over 57,000 hectares/ 570 sq km. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement and monetization.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Reyna Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708752/Reyna-Gold-Announces-Results-of-AGM-and-Grant-of-Restricted-Share-Units