Doubleview Closes Final Tranche of Financing

Vancouver, July 15, 2022 - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview") is pleased to announce it has closed its third and final tranche of its non-brokered flow-through and non-flow-through private placement for gross proceeds of $541,000. Combined with the previous two tranches as announced on June 21 and July 05, 2022, the Company has raised a total of $3,068,241.20 ($969,991.20 Flow through and $2,098,250 Non flow through).

Under the third tranche, Doubleview will issue a total of 1,890,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.30 per FT unit for total gross proceeds of $411,000. Each FT Unit consists of one common share issued as a flow-through common share and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable for one common share at $0.33 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue.

As part of the third tranche, the Company will also issue 520,000 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.25 per NFT Unit for total proceeds of $130,000. Each NFT Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each Warrant exercisable for an additional common share at $0.31 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue.

The aggregate gross proceeds of the sale of the FT units will be used for contribution and maintenance of the Company's exploration work on its projects, particularly for the Hat Project. The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the NFT units will be used for Company's exploration work on its projects, particularly for the Hat Project and for General Administrative costs.

Pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture (the "Exchange"), all shares issued in this tranche, and any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the warrants, are subject to a hold period expiring November 16, 2022.

The closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange.

In the third tranche a total Finder's Fee of $28,770 will be paid and 95,900 Finders Warrants at a price of $0.33 will be issued.

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (WKN: A1W038), (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

