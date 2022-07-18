Silver Mountain Resources Announces Listing On The Lima Stock Exchange

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

TSX.V | AGMR

OTCQB | AGMRF

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. ("Silver Mountain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on Monday July 18, 2022, its class A common shares will commence trading on the Lima Stock Exchange in Peru, under the symbol "AGMR".

About Silver Mountain

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. is a silver explorer and mine developer planning to re-commence production at the Reliquias underground mine and undertake exploration activities at its prospective silver camps at the Castrovirreyna Project in Huancavelica, Peru.

Silver Mountain's subsidiary Sociedad Minera Reliquias S.A.C. owns 100% of its concessions and holds more than 27,000 Ha. in the district of Castrovirreyna, in Huancavelica, Peru.

Silver Mountain Resources Inc.

82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, ON M5C 1P1

info@agmr.ca

(647) 262-4017

www.agmr.ca

