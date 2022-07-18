Americas Gold and Silver Provides Q2-2022 Production Results

This press release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated May 17, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 29, 2021.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp. (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) ("Americas" or the "Company"), a growing North American precious metals producer, is pleased to report production for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Production results, outlook and costs throughout this release production results are based on the Company's 100% interest in the Cosalá Operations and 60% interest in the Galena Complex.

Highlights

For Q2-2022, consolidated attributable production totalled approximately 300,000 silver ounces and 1,343,000 silver equivalent 1 ounces. Silver production was unchanged quarter-over-quarter and increased 115% year-over-year. Silver equivalent production increased by over 5% quarter-over-quarter and over 475% year-over-year.

ounces. Silver production was unchanged quarter-over-quarter and increased 115% year-over-year. Silver equivalent production increased by over 5% quarter-over-quarter and over 475% year-over-year. The Company estimates consolidated Q2-2022 cash cost 2 per silver ounce of negative $0.12 per ounce and consolidated Q2-2022 all-in sustaining cost 2 per silver ounce of $7.96 per ounce.

per silver ounce of negative $0.12 per ounce and consolidated Q2-2022 all-in sustaining cost per silver ounce of $7.96 per ounce. Silver production is expected to increase into the second half of 2022 as production ramps-up into the higher-silver grade Upper Zone of the San Rafael deposit at the Cosalá Operations and the Galena Hoist project at the Galena Complex is completed.

Year-to-date, consolidated attributable production totalled approximately 600,000 silver ounces and 2,618,000 silver equivalent ounces at a YTD cash cost per silver ounce of approximately negative $4.84 per ounce and consolidated YTD all-in sustaining cost per silver ounce of $2.64 per ounce.

The Company's silver equivalent production guidance remains at 4.8 to 5.2 million ounces in 2022 with further increases forecast at 7.0 to 7.4 million ounces in 2024, increases of approximately 240% and 375%, respectively, compared with 2021.

The Company has a cash and cash equivalents balance of $8.8 million as of June 30, 2022, compared with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.9 million as of December 31, 2021.

"The Company had a strong operating quarter which we expect to continue for the remainder of 2022," stated Americas President and CEO Darren Blasutti. "The second quarter production plan in Mexico focused on mining the Main Zone at San Rafael to maximize revenue given the strong zinc prices. We expect to see an appreciable increase in silver production over the second half of the year as the Galena Complex plan begins to mine more higher-grade silver stopes and San Rafael sees increased contribution from the high-grade silver Upper Zone. As a result of these factors, the Company expects to be at the higher end of its 2022 guidance of 4.8 to 5.2 million silver equivalent ounces. The balance sheet continues to improve with a stable cash balance and reduced debt."

Consolidated Quarterly Attributable Production*

Q2 - 2022 Q1 - 2022 Q2 - 2021 % Increase (Q-over-Q) % Increase (Y-over-Y) Silver Production (ounces) 299,227 oz 300,316 oz 138,043 oz 0% 117% Zinc Production (million pounds) 9.9 Mlbs 9.6 Mlbs N/A 3% N/A Lead Production (million pounds) 6.4 Mlbs 6.4 Mlbs 2.6 Mlbs 0% 146% Silver Equivalent Production (ounces) 1,343,061 oz 1,274,470 oz 232,561 oz 5% 478%

* Silver equivalent ounces for Q2-2022, Q1-2022 and Q2-2021 were calculated based on silver, zinc and lead realized prices during each respective period throughout this press release.

Cosalá Operations

The Cosalá Operations produced 128,000 ounces of silver, 3.9 million pounds of lead and 9.9 million pounds of zinc in Q2-2022. Cash costs per silver ounce and all-in sustaining costs per silver at the Cosalá Operations have continued to benefit from strong current zinc and lead prices.

With the strong zinc and lead prices during the quarter coupled with the decreasing silver price, the Company focused on mining the higher-grade zinc and lower-grade silver areas of the Main Zone to maximize the revenue mix generated from the Cosalá Operations. The Company expects silver production to increase in H2-2022 with a growing contribution from higher-grade silver areas in the Upper Zone of the San Rafael mine. Silver production from the Cosalá Operations for the year is expected to be towards the bottom end of the forecasted range of 0.7 to 0.9 million silver ounces with the change in focus to continue to mine the higher-grade zinc Main Zone and delay mining the higher-grade silver Upper Zone. Zinc production from the Cosalá Operations is expected to be towards the upper end of the forecasted range of 36 to 40 million pounds while lead production is also expected to be towards the upper end of the forecasted range of 13 to 15 million pounds.

Galena Complex

The Galena Complex attributable production was approximately 171,000 ounces of silver and 2.5 million pounds of lead in Q2-2022. Silver production is estimated to increase in H2-2022 from a combination of mining higher tonnage in higher-grade silver copper stopes. The Company aims to complete the Galena Hoist project in Q4-2022 which will increase hoisting capacity at the operation in Q4-2022 and beyond. Cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce at the Galena Complex are also anticipated to improve with the completion of the Galena Hoist project as most of the operations costs are fixed and are expected to decrease on a per silver ounce basis assuming expected higher silver and lead production beyond 2022.

The outlook for expected attributable metal production from the Galena Complex in fiscal 2022 remains unchanged and is estimated to be 0.7 to 0.9 million silver ounces and 9 to 11 million pounds of lead.

About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

Americas Gold and Silver Corp. is a growing precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America. The Company owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico, manages the 60%-owned Galena Complex in Idaho, USA, and is re-evaluating the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Company also owns the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. For further information, please see SEDAR or www.americas-gold.com.

