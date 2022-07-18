Nova Lithium Corp. Receives Receipt For Final Prospectus And Announces Initial Public Trading Date
18.07.2022 | Presse Minen
Vancouver, July 18, 2022 Nova Lithium Corp. (Nova or the Company) is pleased to announce that on July 11, 2022, the Company received a receipt for its final long form non-offering prospects from the British Columbia Securities Commission. The common shares of the Company (the Common Shares) were subsequently approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the CSE), and are expected to begin trading at market open on July 19, 2022, under the ticker symbol NVLI.
The ISIN and CUSIP associated with the Common Shares are CA66981W1032 and 66981W103, respectively.
We are excited to reach this significant milestone, commented Glenn Collick, Novas CEO. Completing a direct listing onto the CSE allows us to enter the public markets in an efficient manner that both positions Nova as a promising junior explorer and preserves value for our shareholders.
We would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support, added Mr. Collick. Advancing from a privately held company to a publicly-traded company on the CSE represents the next chapter of our growth, and we are excited about the opportunity that our Deer Musk West lithium project presents for the future.
About Nova Lithium Corp.
Nova Lithium Corp. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on the global transition from fossil fuels to green energy solutions powered by lithium-based batteries. The Companys mission is to become a leader in exploration and development of critical materials through responsible mining practices.
The Company currently holds the option to acquire a 100% interest in 190 mineral claims located in southern Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA, known as the Deer Musk West project.
For further information, please contact:
Nova Lithium Corp.
Glenn Collick, CEO
T: 778.868.2226
E: info@novalithiumcorp.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the trading date of the Common Shares on the CSE, the future price of metals, historical estimates of mineralization, capital expenditures, the success of exploration activities, permitting timelines, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims, limitations on insurance coverage, the completion of regulatory approvals, and risks arising from the novel coronavirus. In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as plans, expects or does not expect, is expected, budget, scheduled, estimates, forecasts, intends, anticipates or does not anticipate, or believes, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, might or will be taken, occur or be achieved. Any forward-looking information in this news release is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to, those disclosed in of Novas public filings. While the Company considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons. Forward-looking information is based upon managements beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and, other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.
