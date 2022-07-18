Menü Artikel
Perseus Mining Limited Quarterly Report Investor Webinar / Call

18.07.2022  |  GlobeNewswire
PERTH, July 18, 2022 - Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its June 2022 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Tuesday July 26, 2022.


CALL DETAILS

Australia: Tuesday July 26, 2022
Perth  7:00am
Sydney/Melbourne  9:00am

Canada: Monday July 25, 2022
Toronto  7:00pm
Vancouver  4:00pm

UK: Tuesday July 26, 2022
London  12:00am

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Bl20-GuyR_GhcP3lxxDI9Q

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 847 5673 1137

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location           Dial in Number
Australia         +61 8 7150 1149 ... +61 3 7018 2005
Singapore           +65 3165 1065	
Canada            +1 778 907 2071
USA               +1 669 900 9128
New Zealand        +64 9 884 6780	
United Kingdom   +44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kecdxnuUGW

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseuss website at www.perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU



REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2, 437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008
Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com
ABN: 27 106 808 986
WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM

CONTACTS:
Nathan Ryan, Media Relations
+61 4 20 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Claire Hall, Corporate Communications
claire.hall@perseusmining.com
Mineninfo

Perseus Mining Ltd.

Perseus Mining Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A0B7MN
AU000000PRU3
www.perseusmining.com
Minenprofile
