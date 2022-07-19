Menü Artikel
Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited: Investor Webinar

07:32 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is pleased to announce a live online investor webinar with Investor Relations Manager Mr Joel Crane and Rho Motion Managing Director Adam Panayi.

TOPIC: Update on cobalt market developments and EV battery market trends

Rho Motion are an Energy Transition consultancy, specialising in the development of EV, battery, charging, and infrastructure markets.

In this webinar, views will be provided on current cobalt developments and pricing, globally. Demand-side insights will also be delivered into 'key' battery market trends directly impacting the cobalt market.

Date: Tuesday 19 July 2022
Time: 5.00 PM AEST
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 45 minutes

Please register in advance for this free webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xab4e421Q9qhcWtGSjF7bw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

For enquiries, please email allysia.robinson@cobaltblueholdings.com



About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.



Source:
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd.



Contact:

Joe Kaderavek Chief Executive Officer info@cobaltblueholdings.com P: (02) 8287 0660


