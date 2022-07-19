Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited: Investor Webinar

Sydney, Australia - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is pleased to announce a live online investor webinar with Investor Relations Manager Mr Joel Crane and Rho Motion Managing Director Adam Panayi.
TOPIC: Update on cobalt market developments and EV battery market trends
Rho Motion are an Energy Transition consultancy, specialising in the development of EV, battery, charging, and infrastructure markets.
In this webinar, views will be provided on current cobalt developments and pricing, globally. Demand-side insights will also be delivered into 'key' battery market trends directly impacting the cobalt market.
Date: Tuesday 19 July 2022 Time: 5.00 PM AEST Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A Duration: 45 minutes
Please register in advance for this free webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xab4e421Q9qhcWtGSjF7bw
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
For enquiries, please email allysia.robinson@cobaltblueholdings.com
About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.
