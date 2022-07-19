Tudor Gold durchschneidet 20,86 g/t Gold Eq über 4,50 m innerhalb eines Intervalls von 25,5 m mit 9,96 g/t Gold Eq im 500 m

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) AuEQ (g/t)

A GS-22-134 (300H) 601.50 711.00 109.50 1.08 1.21 34 1.10

And (CS600) 879.00 1542.00 663.00 0.83 2.07 965 0.97

Including 1320.00 1525.50 205.50 1.61 0.72 1220 1.76

Or 1474.50 1500.00 25.50 9.66 1.23 2436 9.96

Or 1474.50 1479.00 4.50 20.61 1.50 1968 20.86

A GS-22-136 (DS5) 906.00 988.70 82.70 1.55 4.56 141 1.62

Including 907.50 942.00 34.50 2.59 3.61 70 2.64

A GS-22-137 (CS600) 478.50 573.00 94.50 0.49 5.53 643 0.63

Including (DS5) 531.00 547.50 16.50 1.16 3.27 606 1.27

And 733.50 1176.00 442.50 0.96 4.03 168 1.02

Including 906.00 1138.50 232.50 1.34 6.45 220 1.44

Or 1056.00 1116.00 60.00 1.90 7.88 266 2.03

112+00 NE GS-22-138 (CS600) 136.00 377.50 241.50 0.48 7.57 1962 0.80

Including 148.00 163.00 15.00 0.67 8.36 2729 1.09

And (DS5) 589.00 697.00 108.00 0.64 4.08 94 0.70

Including 589.00 622.50 33.50 0.89 7.95 169 1.00

CBS CBS-22-04 4.65 13.50 8.85 1.27 2.22 21 1.30

And 307.50 387.00 79.50 0.62 13.18 36 0.77

Or 307.50 349.75 42.25 1.01 1.48 38 1.03

CBS CBS-22-05 3.80 36.00 32.20 0.50 1.23 25 0.52

Including 3.80 13.50 9.70 0.98 1.68 23 1.00

And 217.50 247.50 30.00 0.66 0.54 9 0.67

Including 217.50 229.50 12.00 0.99 0.95 10 1.00

CBS CBS-22-06 6.00 31.50 25.50 0.50 0.43 22 0.51

Including 6.00 13.50 7.50 1.03 0.56 20 1.04

CBS CBS-22-07 6.00 45.00 39.00 0.58 0.87 22 0.60

Including 7.50 15.00 7.50 1.55 0.60 21 1.56

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi () Dip () Depth (m)

A GS-22-134 428936.0 6273443.2 1391.0 326 -57 1584

A GS-22-136 429166.0 6273029.4 1220.1 295 -85 996

A GS-22-137 429049.2 6273267.2 1225.3 320 -80 1176

112+00 NE GS-22-138 428856.6 6272854.5 1244.6 295 -84 742

CBS CBS-22-04 430725.0 6273999.1 980.5 200 -54 469

CBS CBS-22-05 430725.0 6273999.2 980.7 200 -60 548.5

CBS CBS-22-06 430725.2 6273999.6 980.7 200 -70 555

CBS CBS-22-07 430725.7 6273999.5 980.5 180 -65 579