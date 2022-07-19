Aya Gold & Silver Announces Multiple High-Grade Drilling Intercepts at Zgounder

MONTREAL, July 19, 2022 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce high-grade silver drilling results from its ongoing drilling program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

Delineation of a new high-grade eastern zone between the 2,150 and 2,200-meter ("m") levels with ZG-22-55, which intercepted 1,102 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 14.5m including

11,520 g/t Ag over 0.5m



8,320 g/t Ag over 0.5m



3,408 g/t Ag over 0.5m



1,308 g/t Ag over 1.5m

Opening of a new central zone at the 2,030m level by hole YAK-22-2030-7bis, which intercepted 671 g/t Ag over 14.4m including

2,396 g/t Ag over 1.2m



1,794 g/t Ag over 1.2m



1,438 g/t Ag over 1.2m

and by YAK-22-2035-4bis, which intercepted 792 g/t Ag over 9.6m including



1,338 g/t Ag over 1.2m



1,321 g/t Ag over 1.2m



1,221 g/t Ag over 1.2m



1,186 g/t Ag over 1.2m





Continued extension of a working area at the 2,000m level with T28-8-15, which intercepted 1,311 g/t Ag over 6m including

5,549 g/t Ag over 1.2m





Further definition of the eastern strike by ZG-22-47, which intercepted 703 g/t Ag over 10.5m including

11,680 g/t Ag over 0.5m

"Zgounder continues to deliver excellent results, with significant high-grade intercepts including holes ZG-22-55 and ZG-22-47 returning near-surface mineralisation with meaningful width. Additionally, holes YAK-22-2030-7bis and YAK -22-2035-4bis represent a cluster of grade-rich intervals in a new zone located at the 2,030-meter level, which confirms the potential of an up-dip extension between the 2,025 and 2,100- meter levels. Overall, results continue to extend high grades into new development zones," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO.

Included in this release are results for 61 holes, which include 10 surface diamond drill holes ("DDH"), 13 underground DDH, 22 T28 and 16 YAK (T28 & YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer) holes. For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendixes 1 and 2.

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) Surface ZG-22-33 22.00 23.50 1.50 128 26.50 29.00 2.50 742 33.50 36.00 2.50 333 39.00 40.50 1.50 1,243 58.50 60.00 1.50 128 ZG-22-47 16.50 18.00 1.50 544 99.50 109.00 9.50 296 123.00 127.50 4.50 590

including 0.50 4,320 137.50 138.50 1.00 2,960 142.00 143.50 1.50 363 152.00 163.00 10.50 703

including 0.50 1,380

including 0.50 11,680 179.00 181.50 2.50 133 ZG-22-51 89.00 91.00 2.00 1,475 ZG-22-55 7.00 8.50 1.50 77 11.50 13.00 1.50 464 18.50 33.00 14.50 1,102

including 1.50 1,308

including 0.50 11,520

including 0.50 8,320

including 0.50 3,408 35.50 37.00 1.50 336 Underground YAK-22-2030-7bis 6.00 20.40 14.40 671

including 1.20 1,794

including 1.20 2,396

including 1.20 1,438 T28-8-15 0.00 6.00 6.00 1,311

including 1.20 5,549 YAK-22-2035-4bis 15.60 18.00 2.40 291 33.60 43.20 9.60 792

including 1.20 1,186

including 1.20 1,221

including 1.20 1,338

including 1.20 1,321 DZG-SF-22-77 109.00 110.50 1.50 1,795 DZG-SF-22-81 21.00 22.50 1.50 168 38.50 40.00 1.50 2,533 T28-21-1975-330-P8 10.80 12.00 1.20 2,097 YAKD-22-2000-024 13.20 15.60 2.40 1,100 YAKD-22-2000-027 0.00 7.20 7.20 311 15.60 16.80 1.20 2,161 YAKD-22-2000-028 3.60 7.20 3.60 1,577 YAK-22-2030-8bis 12.00 13.20 1.20 1,423

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one metre in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine Laboratory ("ZMSM") or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D. P. Geo, Geological Consultant, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

Q2-2022 Results

The Corporation will release its second quarter 2022 financial and operational results before market-open on August 12, 2022.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm", "de-risk", "expect", "demonstrate", "continuity", "potential", "continue", "expand", "seems", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2021 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2022, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Surface Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) ZG-22-30 82.00 83.50 1.50 381 ZG-22-31 9.50 15.50 6.00 650 88.00 89.50 1.50 552 ZG-22-33 22.00 23.50 1.50 128 26.50 29.00 2.50 742 33.50 36.00 2.50 333 39.00 40.50 1.50 1,243 58.50 60.00 1.50 128 ZG-22-38 223.00 227.00 4.00 118 ZG-22-47 16.50 18.00 1.50 544 99.50 109.00 9.50 296 123.00 127.50 4.50 590

including 0.50 4,320 137.50 138.50 1.00 2,960 142.00 143.50 1.50 363 152.00 163.00 10.50 703

including 0.50 1,380

including 0.50 11,680 179.00 181.50 2.50 133 ZG-22-48 66.50 68.00 1.50 136 102.50 103.50 1.00 252 ZG-22-49 83.00 85.00 2.00 586 149.50 152.50 3.00 636 157.50 170.00 12.50 678

including 0.50 2,480

including 0.50 1,908

including 0.50 7,280

including 0.50 1,908

including 0.50 1,628 174.00 183.50 9.50 123 186.00 190.00 4.00 367

including 0.50 2,560 ZG-22-50 138.00 139.50 1.50 98 144.00 145.00 1.00 259 ZG-22-51 89.00 91.00 2.00 1,475 ZG-22-55 7.00 8.50 1.50 77 11.50 13.00 1.50 464 18.50 33.00 14.50 1,102

including 1.50 1,308

including 0.50 11,520

including 0.50 8,320

including 0.50 3,408 35.50 37.00 1.50 336

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 - Mineral Intercepts from Underground Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t)

DZG-SF-22-71 80.50 84.00 3.50 181 DZG-SF-22-72 16.00 17.50 1.50 368 36.50 41.50 5.00 293 52.50 53.50 1.00 160 DZG-SF-22-73 22.00 25.50 3.50 702 91.50 92.00 0.50 586 DZG-SF-22-75 37.50 43.00 5.50 191 DZG-SF-22-77 109.00 110.50 1.50 1,795 DZG-SF-22-78 9.00 12.00 3.00 412 DZG-SF-22-79 42.50 47.50 5.00 265 DZG-SF-22-81 21.00 22.50 1.50 168 38.50 40.00 1.50 2,533 DZG-SF-22-82 6.00 9.00 3.00 960 DZG-SF-22-83 7.50 9.00 1.50 1,004 DZG-SF-22-85 6.00 7.50 1.50 363 DZG-SF-22-86 5.50 7.50 2.00 1,940 DZG-SF-22-91 8.00 9.00 1.00 162 13.00 18.50 5.50 414 T28 Drilling TD28-22-1975-120 20.40 24.00 3.60 110 TD28-22-1975-121 3.60 6.00 2.40 177 TD28-22-1975-122 3.60 6.00 2.40 189 0.00 6.00 6.00 876 TD28-22-1975-123 21.60 25.20 3.60 146 T28-21-1975-330-P8 10.80 12.00 1.20 2,097 T28-21-2100-168bis 0.00 4.80 4.80 638 T28-21-2100-169bis 4.80 12.00 6.00 535 T28-21-2100-170bis 0.00 12.00 12.00 141 T28-21-2100-173bis 4.80 7.20 2.40 1,681 T28-21-2100-174bis 13.20 18.00 4.80 149 T28-21-2100-175bis 19.20 20.40 1.20 234 T28-21-2100-180bis 0.00 2.40 2.40 146 T28-21-2100-181bis 2.40 3.60 1.20 183 6.00 10.80 4.80 695 T28-22-2075-826 10.80 12.00 1.20 404 15.60 19.20 3.60 875 T28-22-2075-827 14.40 18.00 3.60 234 T28-8-15 0.00 6.00 6.00 1,311

including 1.20 5,549 TD28-22-2125-132 0.00 2.40 2.40 818 TD28-22-2125-133 16.80 18.00 1.20 89 TD28-22-2125-134 6.00 12.00 6.00 311 TD28-22-2125-138 4.80 6.00 1.20 198 TD28-22-1975-163 16.80 20.40 3.60 117 TD28-22-1975-165 19.20 20.40 1.20 288 YAK Drilling YAKD-22-2075-023 9.60 13.20 3.60 135 27.60 28.80 1.20 112 YAKD-22-2000-024 13.20 15.60 2.40 1,100 YAKD-22-2000-026 3.60 13.20 9.60 412

including 1.20 1,940 YAKD-22-2000-027 0.00 7.20 7.20 311 15.60 16.80 1.20 2,161 YAKD-22-2000-028 3.60 7.20 3.60 1,577 YAKD-22-2000-031 10.80 12.00 1.20 89 21.60 27.60 6.00 171 YAK-22-2030-5bis 8.40 10.80 2.40 236 YAK-22-2030-7 6.00 21.60 15.60 391 YAK-22-2030-7bis 6.00 20.40 14.40 671

including 1.20 1,794

including 1.20 2,396

including 1.20 1,438 YAK-22-2030-8 12.00 14.40 2.40 106 42.00 43.20 1.20 134 YAK-22-2030-8bis 12.00 13.20 1.20 1,423 YAK-22-2035-4bis 15.60 18.00 2.40 291 33.60 43.20 9.60 792

including 1.20 1,186

including 1.20 1,221

including 1.20 1,338

including 1.20 1,321 YAK-21-2000-12 4.80 10.80 6.00 263 YAKD-22-1975-035 0.00 2.40 2.40 470 YAKD-22-1975-036 36.00 38.40 2.40 168 YAKD-22-1975-037 15.60 21.60 6.00 198 31.20 33.60 2.40 86 39.60 50.40 10.80 149



















1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.



SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc.