Power Nickel Releases Initial NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate on the Nisk Project

1. The Independent Qualified Persons for the purposes of this Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), as defined in NI 43-101, are Kenneth Williamson, P.Geo.. (OGQ # 1490) and Matthew DeGasperis, P.Geo. (OGQ # 2261), of Solution 3DGéo inc. The effective date of the estimate is May 17, 2022. 2. The estimate of the mineral resources of the Nisk Project complies with the "CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines" of November 29, 2019. The Mineral Resources were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council. 3. These mineral resources are not mineral reserves since their economic viability has not been demonstrated. 4. The resources are presented before dilution and in-situ and are considered to have reasonable prospects of economic extraction. Isolated and discontinuous blocks with a grade greater than the selected cut-off grade are excluded from the estimate of underground mineral resources. The blocks that must be included, i.e., isolated blocks with a grade below the cut-off grade located within potentially mineable volumes, have been included in the mineral resource estimate. 5. As of May 17, 2022, the database included a total of 66 drillholes (59 historic and 7 recent 2021 drillholes) totaling 15,266.3 meters of drilling. 6. A value of half of the assay lab detection limit for each element was used as a grade for the un-assayed core. 7. The assays were grouped within the mineralized domains in composites of 1.00 meters in length. 8. The block model was prepared using Leapfrog® Geo and Edge software. The block model consists of 2-meter parent blocks and sub-blocks of 1 meter. The block model has a dip azimuth of 340°. 9. An interpolation according to the "inverse distance squared" ("ID 2 ") method was performed to estimate the grades in the interpreted mineralized volume. 10. An interpolation according to the "inverse distance squared" ("ID 2 ") method was performed to estimate the Density (SG) in the interpreted mineralized volume. Sample intervals with missing SG values were calculated based on a strong correlation with %Ni. The calculation used was SG = (0.7001 x %Ni) + 2.6751. 11. The "Open Pit" mineral resources are presented at a cut-off grade of 0.33 %NiEq and are confined within a "Whittle" pit shell. The "Underground" mineral resources are presented at a cut-off grade of 0.91 %NiEq and are confined within volumes defined using "DSO" (Deswick Shape Optimizer). These volumes correspond to groups of contiguous blocks with a reasonable size to be exploited by underground mining methods. 12. The engineering work required for the cut-off grade estimation and the creation of the DSO volumes were performed by InnovExplo Inc., and the following economic parameters were used : US $8.00/lb Nickel, $3.00/lb Cu, $25.00/lb Cobalt, $1000/Oz Platinum, $1000/Oz Palladium, $1300/Oz Gold, and $17.00/Oz Silver; Exchange rate of USD / CAD 1.30, metallurgical recovery of 85%, total processing cost CA $40.00/t, mining cost CA $6.00/t, mining overburden cost CA $4.20/t, underground mining cost CA $110.00/t, G&A cost CA $12.20/t, northern logistics costs CA $10.00/t.. It should be noted that the G&A cost could be underestimated depending on the extraction sequence chosen. 13. The independent qualified persons are not aware of any environmental, licensing, legal, title-related, tax, socio-political or marketing-related issue, or any other relevant issue that could have a material impact on the estimate of mineral resources. 14. The numbers of tonnes are rounded to the nearest hundred to reflect uncertainties, which may cause slight differences. "Power Nickel was extremely pleased with the inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate. When taken in context with our very conservative assumptions and the clear infill drilling opportunities, as outlined below in the two figures showing isometric views of the potentially economic pit constrained and underground stope constrained mineral resources, we feel we have shown Nisk has significant commercial potential. The resource update has clearly indicated some additional infill drilling is needed and these holes are now in process of being permitted as part of our upcoming fully funded drill program" commented Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch. "We already have permitted several drill targets to the flanks of the current deposit designed to extend the deposit and test new potential pods for additional resources. Historically, Nickel Sulfide deposits don't exist in isolated solo deposits but typically have a string of pearl formation where multiple pearls or pods of resources are congregated in a close geographic area. The next round of drilling will focus on infill drilling targets as outlined by the Mineral Resources Estimate and on this search to extend and discover new Nickel pods. We expect drilling to commence in August and to be completed in September." Figure 3 shows the grade of the Nickel Equivalent (%NiEq) mineral resources and Figure 4 shows the mineral resource classification (indicated and inferred). Note that portions of the deposit still contain unclassified mineral potential and requiring more in-fill drilling to potentially include this in a future updated MRE. Figure 3 - Isometric view of the 2022 Nisk Project Mineral Resource Estimate, showing both the open pit constrained resources (using a cut-off grade of 0.33 %NiEq) and the underground constrained resources (at a cut-off grade of 0.91 %NiEq).