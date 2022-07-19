Karora Drills Highest Grade Interval To-Date at Beta Hunt's Larkin Zone Reporting 29.8 g/t Gold over 7.8 metres

TORONTO, July 19, 2022 - Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) (OTCQX: KRRGF) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce high-grade drill results1 from the Larkin Zone as part of its ongoing underground diamond drill program at Beta Hunt, which includes the following intersections:

29.8 g/t over 7.8 metres (BL1890-03AR)

8.7 g/t over 4.0 metres (BL1890-13AR)

4.2 g/t over 6.9 metres (BL1890-01AR)

1.Interval lengths are estimated true widths

Results from the drilling program support and extend the mineralization already defined by the current Larkin Mineral Resource and provide strong encouragement for potential high-grade mineralization to continue at depth, over 120 metes below the ultramafic/basalt contact.

Paul Andre Huet, Chairman & CEO, commented: "I am very pleased with the latest set of drill results at Beta Hunt which continue to demonstrate the tremendous high-grade potential of this underground mine. While our mined grades are consistent with our 2.6 g/t Mineral Reserve, we often encounter higher grade pockets such as those reported in today's announcement, with one returning almost an ounce per tonne intercept - an exciting result in any gold mine.

Success in our newest addition to Mineral Resources at Beta Hunt's Larkin zone continues to reinforce both our robust near term growth plan and the long term ambitions at Beta Hunt. The new drilling was aimed at upgrading and extending the known Larkin Mineral Resource and was successful on both counts. It is particularly exciting that an intercept of 29.8 g/t over 7.8 metres, the best Larkin result to-date, was drilled 20 metres beyond the existing Mineral Resource and 120 metres below the ultramafic/basalt contact, indicating potential higher grade areas at depth in the zone.

Over the past 24 months, we have reported results that not only support the extension and upgrade potential of the Western Flanks and A Zone existing Mineral Resources, but also the potential for additional gold Mineral Resources associated with mineralization intersected in drilling at Western Flanks North, A Zone North, Fletcher, Gamma and the newly discovered Sorrenson Zone. Our decision to significantly expand our drilling budget since 2020 has been well rewarded and we look forward to continued success across the very large areas remaining to be drilled. Coupled with our renewed nickel exploration success at Beta Hunt, the low cost mining potential of our flagship mine continues to develop."

Beta Hunt Larkin Drilling Update

From February 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022, a total of 17 gold resource definition and exploration holes were drilled in the Larkin Zone for 3,298 metres (see Figure 1). Drilling focused on extending and infilling the recently released Larkin Mineral Resource (see Karora news release April 7, 2022). The Larkin Zone was discovered in late 2020 as part of a drill program targeting the 30C nickel trough which lies directly above the gold mineralization. The Larkin Zone is Karora's first gold Mineral Resource south of the Alpha Island Fault (AIF) and is interpreted as the southern fault off-set extension of the Western Flanks. The Larkin Zone remains open along strike to the south and down-dip. The Mineral Resource comprises Measured and Indicated, 1.44 million tonnes grading 2.6 g/t (119,000 ounces) and Inferred 2.17 million tonnes grading 2.3 g/t (162,000 ounces).

The drilling at Larkin represents the first drilling completed in this area since the release of the January 31, 2022 Mineral Resource and is part of an overall program designed to support the Growth Plan which is expected to increase gold production to between 185,000 and 205,000 ounces by 2024. Results received from 12 of the 17 holes to date support and extend the existing Mineral Resource. Significant results1 are listed below:

BL1890-01AR: 4.2 g/t over 6.9 metres

BL1890-02AR: 3.6 g/t over 18.5 metres, including 22.9 g/t over 0.4 metres

BL1890-03AR: 29.8 g/t over 7.8 metres, including 101.8 g/t over 1.9 metres

BL1890-04AR: 3.9 g/t over 5.2 metres

BL1890-09AR: 2.7 g/t over 7.0 metres

BL1890-13AR: 8.7 g/t over 4.0 metres, including 82.9 g/t over 0.3 metres

1. Interval lengths are estimated true widths

Drilling results are highlighted by an intersection of 7.8 metres grading 29.8 g/t in drill hole BL1890-03AR (see Figure 2) which represents the highest grade drill intersection recorded to date from Larkin, extending the mineralization by 20 metres beyond the existing Mineral Resource. Significantly, the intersection occurs 120 metres below the ultramafic/basalt contact providing strong encouragement for high grade Larkin mineralization to continue at depth, similar to the adjacent Western Flanks and A Zone deposits.

Drill intersection intervals reported as estimated true widths

The Larkin drill results above, along with results from all holes drilled in first half of 2022 at Beta Hunt, will be incorporated into an updated Beta Hunt Mineral Resource as part of Karora's Annual Mineral Resource & Reserve update planned for release in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Compliance Statement (JORC 2012 and NI 43-101)

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Devlin, FAusIMM, Group Geologist, Karora Resources Inc., a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

At Beta Hunt all drill core sampling is conducted by Karora personnel. Samples for gold analysis are shipped to SGS Mineral Services of Kalgoorlie for preparation and assaying by 50 gram fire assay analytical method. All gold diamond drilling samples submitted for assay include at least one blank and one Certified Reference Material ("CRM") per batch, plus one CRM or blank every 20 samples. In samples with observed visible gold mineralization, a coarse blank is inserted after the visible gold mineralization to serve as both a coarse flush to prevent contamination of subsequent samples and a test for gold smearing from one sample to the next which may have resulted from inadequate cleaning of the crusher and pulveriser. The lab is also required to undertake a minimum of 1 in 20 wet screens on pulverised samples to ensure a minimum 90% passing at -75µm. Samples for nickel analysis are shipped to SGS Australia Mineral Services of Kalgoorlie for preparation. Pulps are then shipped to Perth for assaying. The analytical technique is ICP41Q, a four acid digest ICP-AES package. Assays recorded above the upper detection limit (25,000ppm Ni) are re-analyzed using the same technique with a greater dilution (ICP43B). All samples submitted for nickel assay include at least one Certified Reference Material (CRM) per batch, with a minimum of one CRM per 20 samples. Where problems have been identified in QAQC checks, Karora personnel and the SGS laboratory staff have actively pursued and corrected the issues as standard procedure.

About Karora Resources

Table 1: Beta Hunt Gold- Larkin Deposit Significant Results - February 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022

Hole ID Sub interval From

(m) To (m) Downhole

Interval

(m) Estimated

True

Width

(m) Au

(g/t)1. BL1890-01AR

80.2 91.0 10.8 6.9 4.2 BL1890-02AR

3.6 22.0 18.5 18.5 3.6 including 3.6 4.0 0.5 0.5 11.9 and 7.0 7.4 0.4 0.4 22.9 and 10.0 12.0 2.0 2.0 9.1 and 21.0 22.0 1.0 1.0 11.0

33.0 36.0 3.0 3.0 2.1

78.4 81.3 3.0 3.0 2.9

100.0 104.0 4.0 4.0 1.6 BL1890-03AR

23.0 30.7 7.7 7.5 1.8

128.0 136.0 8.0 7.8 29.8 including 129.0 131.0 2.0 1.9 101.8 and 134.0 136.0 2.0 1.9 16.3

160.0 163.9 3.9 3.8 2.1

166.3 174.0 7.7 7.5 1.9 BL1890-04AR

77.0 84.0 7.0 5.2 3.9 including 78.9 79.5 0.6 0.5 18.8 BL1890-05AR assays pending - - - - - BL1890-06AR

2.7 8.0 5.3 5.3 2.0

85.0 88.0 3.0 3.0 1.9 BL1890-07AR

57.0 65.0 9.0 6.9 1.8

112.0 116.0 4.0 3.1 2.9 BL1890-08AR

59.0 66.0 7.0 5.9 1.5

90.0 92.0 2.0 1.7 3.3 BL1890-09AR

1.0 8.0 7.0 7.0 2.7

21.0 23.0 2.0 2.0 2.6

57.0 61.0 4.0 4.0 2.3

73.0 74.0 1.0 1.0 7.1

112.5 118.0 5.5 5.5 2.4

129.0 135.0 6.0 6.0 2.7 BL1890-10AR

52.0 53.0 1.0 0.9 5.6 BL1890-11AR

100.0 103.1 3.1 2.4 2.0 BL1890-13AR

38.6 39.4 0.8 0.8 7.9

59.3 62.4 3.1 3.1 1.6

128.0 132.0 4.0 4.0 8.7 including 129.7 130.0 0.3 0.3 82.9 BL1890-14AR

4.0 10.8 6.8 6.1 1.1

78.0 81.0 3.0 2.7 2.6

142.0 145.0 3.0 2.7 5.5 BL1890-15AR assays pending - - - - - BL1890-16AR assays pending - - - - -

1. Reported gold grades > 1.0 g/t downhole and gram x metre > 5.

Table 2: Beta Hunt - Larkin Deposit - Drillhole Collars for Significant Gold Results reported Feb 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022

Hole ID MGA_N MGA_E mRL DIP AZI Total

Length

(m)



BL1890-01AR 6542768.9 375345.2 -386.4 17.0 24.7 173.8

BL1890-02AR 6542768.9 375346.1 -387.9 -20.0 24.9 242.9

BL1890-03AR 6542768.9 375346.0 -388.1 -38.0 23.6 227.8

BL1890-04AR 6542768.6 375345.1 -385.4 22.0 41.7 170.9

BL1890-05AR 6542768.9 375345.5 -387.5 -11.5 40.8 167.9

BL1890-06AR 6542768.8 375346.2 -387.9 -23.7 44.6 167.7

BL1890-07AR 6542768.7 375346.2 -388.1 -42.6 46.4 188.8

BL1890-08AR 6542754.0 375363.7 -385.0 15.3 46.4 170.7

BL1890-08ARA 6542754.0 375363.7 -385.0 15.6 46.7 8.8

BL1890-09AR 6542754.0 375363.8 -387.0 -11.4 54.1 150.0

BL1890-10AR 6542754.5 375363.7 -387.5 -23.9 50.2 174.0

BL1890-11AR 6542754.3 375363.7 -387.5 -43.9 64.7 204.0

BL1890-12AR 6542754.3 375363.6 -385.7 14.0 70.1 188.9

BL1890-13AR 6542753.9 375363.8 -387.1 -11.1 76.6 173.8

BL1890-14AR 6542754.4 375363.7 -387.7 -33.5 76.6 192.0

BL1890-15AR 6542754.3 375363.7 -387.7 -40.1 84.9 335.9

BL1890-16AR 6542753.8 375363.9 -387.3 -19.7 95.7 360.5



