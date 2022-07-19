Hawkmoon Begins Drilling on Wilson

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; OTCQB:HWKRF; FSE:966) ("Hawkmoon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its Wilson Gold Property ("Wilson" or the "Property"). The Property is situated approximately fifteen kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Québec. Hawkmoon has planned a total of 3,000 metres across ten drill holes (the "Drill Program") on Wilson. The Company has engaged Faubert et Fils to carry out the Drill Program. Faubert et Fils have mobilized to the site and are preparing to collar the first hole. Hawkmoon anticipates drilling in the areas as outlined in Table 1.

Table 1: Details of the Drill Program

Drill Hole

Target Location Proposed Number of

Drill Holes by Target Proposed Metres

by Target Toussaint 6 1,850 Toussaint East 1 400 Midrim 2 550 North Limb 1 200 Totals 10 3,000

Toussaint Holes

Hawkmoon plans to drill three (3) deeper (step out) holes (350 to 400 metres each) at the Toussaint and three (3) shallower (infill) holes (150 to 250 metres each). Refer to figure 1 for an outline of the various proposed drill holes, historical holes and drill targets.

Deep hole 1 ("E") is planned to test a deeper gold zone in the western part of the area. This gold zone was intercepted in the west by WIL 17-15 (4m @ 6.84 g/t gold including 1.0m @ 16.07 g/t gold) and to the east by VP 11-11 (3.0m @ 33.20 g/t gold including 0.6m @ 164.5 g/t gold). Hawkmoon plans on drilling the first deep hole in between these previous drill intercepts to test the continuity of the mineralisation. Deep hole 2 ("A") is proposed to extend this deeper gold zone east of VP 11-11.

The final deep hole ("B") proposed for the Toussaint has two goals. The first is testing the deeper gold mineralisation further to the East and to the second is drilling underneath the shallower hole planned to extend HMW 21-09 eastwards.

Hawkmoon has also planned three (3) shallower holes (150 to 250 metres each). The first shallow hole ("G") is aimed to extend both the HMW 21-08 (3.0m @ 11.25 g/t gold). The second shallower hole ("C") is planned to extend the HMW 21-09 (3.0m @ 13.1 g/t gold) intercepts to the east. The final shallow hole at the Toussaint ("X") endeavors to connect the intercept of HMW 21-01 (4.0m @ 17.31 g/t gold) with that in HMW 21-08.

Toussaint East Hole

Hawkmoon has planned one (1) hole of 400 metres deep ("H"). This hole aims to test and deepen a historical intercept of 4.0m @ 7.80 g/t gold including 1.0 metres @ 21.4 g/t in VP 11-15. This old hole nearly ended in positive mineralization. As a result, Hawkmoon anticipates drilling about 40 metres southwest of this hole as well as deeper to test the potential of this zone as shown in Figure 1.

Midrim Drill Holes

The Company has planned two (2) step out drill holes for the Midrim as shown by Figure 2. The first of these drill holes ("M") is proposed to test the extension of the near surface intercept in HMW 21-24 (1.0m @ 10 g/t gold). The second drill hole at the Midrim ("Q") is proposed to extend the high-grade intercept in HMW 21-28 (1.0m @ 83.6 g/t gold).

North Limb Drill Hole

Hawkmoon intends to drill one (1) hole in a new area, the North Limb ("Y"), as seen in Figure 3. This drill hole is a result of Hawkmoon's successful trenching program earlier in July. In that program, Hawkmoon traced a sheared, altered and locally brecciated volcanic tuff for approximately 300 metres along strike. The drilling will be in the vicinity of a previously drilled intercept in hole VP 94-51 (1.0m @ 8.95ppm g/t gold). The Company will be drilling to the Northeast to target two gold targets and to drill approximately 100 metres laterally from the mapped volcanics - gabbro contact.

Branden Haynes, President of Hawkmoon, states "July is the start of our summer work season, and the Company is looking forward to positive results. The objective of the Trenching Program is to extend a historical gold zone, aiming to dig around the contact between the volcanics and gabbro and examine a series of IP anomalies with a favourable signature."

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its two Quebec gold projects. Wilson Gold Project is located in one of the world's largest gold endowed areas, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Wilson is accessed by government-maintained roads and is in close proximity to the east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. The second project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d'Or. For more information, review the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. Mr. Clarke is a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and is a Director and the Vice President Exploration of Hawkmoon.

