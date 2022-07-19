AFR NuVenture Resources Inc. Provides Update on Exploration in New Brunswick

TORONTO, July 19, 2022 - AFR NuVenture Resources Inc. (the "Company") [TSXV:AFR] is pleased to provide a preliminary update on the ongoing diamond drilling program on its Utopia (Dam Lake) gold property in southwestern New Brunswick (see press release Feb.2, 2022).

A program of approximately 600 meters over several holes is testing a gold in overburden anomaly, which is defined over a 1 km strike length in an area previously surveyed by 34 overburden drill holes. The assay results from the previous overburden holes had values ranging up to 1.8 and 5.5 g/t in basal till. The significance of these results is that gold in till and soil have largely guided the discovery of gold and the exploration success of neighboring Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV: GWM, OTCQB: GAYMF). The subject area is a mirror image geologically to the setting at Clarence Stream where Galway Metals is conducting a major program of diamond drilling. The current updated resource by Galway Metals is now stated at more than 2 million ounces gold.

There is little to no bedrock exposed at surface in the area of the drilling. The holes are being targeted on interpreted lithologies and structures known from regional geological mapping and historic airborne geophysics. There is no record of previous core drilling for the site.

A number of sections from three current holes are being logged and prepared for sampling. Analytical results are expected later in August.

Initial exploration plans also include drill testing the Mactaquac property where placer gold was discovered in a stream in 2017. Noranda reported up to 405 ppb gold in soils near the Mactaquac location and subsequent MMI and standard soil survey results show the presence of anomalous gold.

The Company wishes to acknowledge and thank the government of New Brunswick for their assistance with these exploration programs. They have awarded the Company and its joint venture partner grants totaling $35,000 under the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program.

Douglas Hunter, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical information contained in this press release.

