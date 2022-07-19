Conquest Resources Options Golden Rose Project to Atha Energy Corp.

Toronto, July 19, 2022 - Conquest Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CQR) ("Conquest" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an agreement whereby it has granted an option to Atha Energy Corp.("Atha") to acquire up to 100% undivided interest in mineral leases known as the Golden Rose Property located in the Sudbury Mining District, Ontario. To fully execute the option, Atha must issue an aggregate of 1,500,000 shares of Atha and make cash payments of $1,000,000.00 over a period of 36 months. Atha has also agreed to Conquest a 1.0 % net smelter return on the Golden Rose Project.

ABOUT CONQUEST

Conquest Resources Ltd., incorporated in 1945, is a mineral exploration company that is exploring for base metals and gold on mineral properties in Ontario.

Conquest holds a 100% interest in the Belfast - Teck Mag Project, located in the Temagami Mining Camp at Emerald Lake, approximately 65 kilometers northeast of Sudbury, Ontario, which hosts the former Golden Rose Gold Mine and is underlain by highly prospective Abitibi greenstone geology along a strike length of seventeen (17) kilometers.

In October 2020, Conquest completed the acquisition of Canadian Continental Exploration Corp. which holds an extensive package of mining claims which surround Conquest's Golden Rose Mine, and subsequently doubled its land holdings in the Temagami Mining Camp through the staking of 588 mining cells, encompassing approximately 93 sq km., centered on Belfast Township, on the edge of the Temagami Magnetic Anomaly.

Conquest now controls over 300 sq km of underexplored territory, including the past producing Golden Rose Mine at Emerald Lake, situated in the Temagami Mining Camp.

Conquest also holds a 100% interest in the Alexander Gold Property located immediately east of the Red Lake and Campbell mines in the heart of the Red Lake Gold Camp on the important "Mine Trend" regional structure. Conquest's property is almost entirely surrounded by Evolution Mining land holdings.

In addition, Conquest owns a 100% interest in the Smith Lake Gold Property of six patented claims and 181 staked mining claims to the north, west and south of the former Renabie Gold Mine in Rennie Township in northern Ontario, operated by Corona and Barrick that had reported gold production of over 1,000,000 ounces between 1947 and 1991 (Northern Miner March 4, 1991).

