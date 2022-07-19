Crestview Exploration Inc. Announces Alan Morris to Join Advisory Board

Calgary, July 19, 2022 - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRS, Frankfurt: CE7), (CNSX:CRS.CN), ("Crestview" or the "Company") welcomes Mr. Alan Morris (QP) to the Advisory Board of the Company. Mr. Morris joins Crestview's team to act as an additional Qualified Person "QP" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects - "NI 43-101") and to provide valued geological understanding and guidance.

Mr. Morris has broad and extensive experience of more than 40 years in precious and base metal exploration, ranging from early-stage project generation to near mine exploration. He has worked with a number of major, mid-tier and junior mining and exploration companies. This includes 13 years as an exploration geologist and senior geologist with Barrick Gold Exploration as well as senior staff positions with Agnico-Eagle, Kinross, and Placer-Dome. Based out of Elko, Nevada, Mr. Morris has in depth familiarity of the geology in and around Crestview's flagship Rock Creek property in the nearby Tuscarora Mountains.

Chris Wensley, CEO remarked that "Given his depth of experience and knowledge, particularly within our area of activity, the addition of Mr. Morris is an excellent fit for the Company. He brings tremendous depth of understanding, and we are very pleased to have him on board. I believe Alan's presence will serve to ensure continued timely progress as we strive to advance our properties."

Mr. Morris earned his B.S. degree in Geology from Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colorado and a M.S. Degree in Geographic Information Science from Simon Fraser University/Manchester Metropolitan University. He is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is an experienced exploration company focused on finding gold and silver deposits in mining friendly jurisdictions. The Crestview's projects Rock Creek, Divide, and Castile Mountain are situated in the Tuscarora Mountains of northern Elko County, Nevada. The company's Tuscarora properties combined comprise a total of 101 unpatented lode mining claims, with 74 claims at Rock Creek, 19 claims at Divide, and 8 claims at Castile Mountain.

The Cimarron project is located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and is comprised of 31 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine.

