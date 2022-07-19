Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Toronto, July 19, 2022 - Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX) - (FSE:DW8) - (OTC:TTLXF) ("Tantalex" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading of its common shares July 11th on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., under the ticker symbol TTLXF. https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TTLXF/quote

"We are pleased to offer investors yet another avenue for trading our shares, and look forward to increasing the awareness around our company for U.S. investors," said Eric Allard, CEO of Tantalex. "We believe that trading on the OTCQB can lead to overall enhanced liquidity and visibility in global capital markets."

The OTCQB is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized as an established public market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the OTCQB has helped companies build considerable shareholder value including enhanced liquidity and valuation. Investors may benefit from efficient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol TTX and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under symbol DW8.

An application with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") is currently pending to further enable the easier electronic clearing and settlement of the Company's common shares in the United States.

About Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation

Tantalex is an exploration and development stage mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of lithium, tin, tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Corporation is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: DW8) and OTCQB Venture Market (symbol TTLXF).

