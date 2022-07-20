Guardian Announces Election of Roger Jewett to Board of Directors

Calgary - July 19, 2022. Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GX) (the "Corporation" or "Guardian") is pleased to announce that Roger Jewett, CPA, was elected as a director of the Corporation at the Corporation's latest Annual General and Special Meeting that was held on July 15, 2022. Roger Jewett is also the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation.

The Board of Directors of the Corporation currently comprises Graydon Kowal, who is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, Roger Jewett, who is the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, and Kevin Flaherty, who is an independent director.

About Guardian Exploration Inc.

Guardian is a TSX-V listed company (GX) in the business of oil and gas as well as mineral exploration and development. Guardian' s first prospect is the Mount Cameron Property located in the Yukon' s Mayo Mining District. Guardian also holds mineral claims located on southern Dall Island, southeast Alaska, USA, known as the Kaigani claims, which it acquired in February 2022.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Graydon Kowal

President and CEO

(403) 730-6333

