Pan Global Appoints Juan Garcia Valledor as General Manager to Advance Projects in Spain and Michael Westcott as Special Advisor to the Board

Vancouver, July 20, 2022 - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Juan Garcia Valledor as General Manager Spain and Mr. Michael Westcott as an advisor to the board of directors of the Company.

Mr. Garcia Valledor brings over 27 years project development, open pit mining and operational experience from mine design to mine closure in Spain. This includes previous roles as operations manager at Rio Tinto's talc mining operations, re-opening of the Alquife iron ore open pit mine in Granada and, most recently, as operations manager at W Resources La Parrilla tungsten and tin mine going from development to production. Mr Garcia Valledor was awarded a degree in Mining Engineering (MEng) in 1991, Master's Degree (MBA) in Occupational Risk Prevention in 2005 and Diploma in Business Administration in 2007.

Mr. Westcott is a capital markets professional with wide-ranging experience in senior management, team leadership, institutional sales and mining equity research. Mr. Westcott retired from Raymond James Ltd. in 2021 as Head of Equities following a 25-year career with the firm. Mr. Westcott was awarded a Bachelor of Science, Geology degree in 1988 and a Master's Degree, Mineral Exploration (Minex) in 1991.

Pan Global CEO, Tim Moody, said: "We are very pleased Juan has joined our management team. He brings an important combination of mine design, development and operational experience to advance the Company's copper projects in Spain. We are also delighted to welcome Mike as a strategic advisor to the board. His knowledge and experience in capital markets and institutional equities will undoubtedly benefit Pan Global as we grow our institutional shareholder base."

Mr. Garcia Valledor is full time employee for the company in Spain and entitled to participate in the Company's short and long-term incentive plans.

Mr. Westcott has been granted 250,000 incentive stock options for a term of five years, at an exercise price of $0.40 per share. The options will vest as to 50% six months after the date of grant and as to the balance one year after the date of grant.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project includes a large, plus 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the eastern area of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The project is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Rio Tinto, and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcollar and Los Frailes mines where Grupo Mexico are in advanced permitting to restart mining. Escacena includes numerous large gravity anomalies that are mostly untested.

The La Romana gravity anomaly was the first target tested and resulted in the discovery of potentially significant copper-tin mineralization from surface and extending over more than 1.2 kilometers of strike, and open in several directions. Pan Global has completed more than 130 drill holes at La Romana. The mineralization indicates a simple geometry potentially suitable to open pit mining.

The first drill holes at the La Jarosa target also confirmed copper mineralization and remains open. The company is now preparing to commence drilling on other targets in the project area.

Qualified Persons

James Royall, P Geo, VP Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.

