Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. Announces OTCQB Listing

Vancouver, July 20, 2022 - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCQB: BNNHF) ("BHM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB July 18, 2022, under the symbol "BNNHF". The company is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) with the ticker symbol "BNN". Existing U.S. shareholders of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. , previously listed on the OTC Pink, will now be quoted on the OTCQB.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company's Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Caborca gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp's San Francisco mine.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cole McClay", CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

info@benjaminhillmining.com

