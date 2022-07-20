Exploration Update - Drilling Commences on Calder-Lennox Property

Toronto, July 20, 2022 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB), (FRANKFURT:NB7), (OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of its active projects.

Calder-Lennox Twp, Ontario (4,800 ha)

A three hole, 1500m drill program has been mobilized on the company's Calder-Lennox Property. Target of the drilling is a 3.5 km conductive zone that does not appear to have been tested in the past. Drilling is expected to continue into August with results expected early October. (see Figure 1)



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Conductive Zone (round dots) on magnetic background.

Buckingham Graphite Project, Quebec (3,700 ha)

Crews have completed Phase 1 of the planned surface exploration program. Work included visual prospecting as well as a surficial conductivity survey (Beep Mat). New graphite mineralization has been located and samples taken. Results of sample analyses are expected early September.

Nagagami Carbonatite Niobium and Rare Earths Project, Ontario (14,000 ha)

Consultations are progressing with the Constance Lake First Nation (CLFN) and it is anticipated that Noble and CLFN will enter into an Exploration Agreement in the near future. An Early Exploration Permit has been received from the Province and helicopter supported drilling is expected to begin in September.

The Cousineau Boulder Project, Ontario (4,500 ha)

A helicopter airborne magnetic-electromagnetic survey, expected to be completed in July/August.

Island Pond Property, Central Newfoundland (14,400 ha)

Work will include a helicopter airborne magnetic-electromagnetic survey, expected to be completed in August/September

Cere Villebon, Quebec (483 ha)

A visit was made to the Cere Villebon in June. Historic drill holes were located. Historic mineralization did not appear to come to surface therefore no trenches or mineralized outcrops were located.

Laverlochere, Quebec (518 ha)

The Laverlochere property was also visited and reported, historical mineralization was sampled. Samples have been submitted to the lab with results expected in early September

Historical exploration results disclosed in this news release are non-compliant with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101.

Wayne Holmstead PGeo (ON), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold mineral rights to ~36,400 hectares, in the Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario, included in which Noble has acquired a 50% interest in 7 patents and 310 tenure identified mining claims totalling ~6,600ha in Carnegie, Kidd, Wark and Prosser Townships and an option on 4,800ha in Calder Twp. known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its recently acquired ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex near Hearst, Ontario and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. In addition, it holds mineral rights to ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGNM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.